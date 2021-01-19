19 Stylish Bar Cabinets to Elevate Your Space in 2021

Kristi Kellogg
  • This gorgeous cane bar cabinet from CB2 is a statement piece in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/hilary-duff-los-angeles-home?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hilary Duff’s Beverly Hills living room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hilary Duff’s Beverly Hills living room</a>. The inner cabinet, which has a mirrored-glass back panel, is fitted with two fixed racks and slots for wine storage. The piece is available in charcoal and natural (pictured). $1999, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/west-natural-cane-bar-cabinet/s501439?localedetail=US&a=1552&campaignid=10461646935&adgroupid=103999389579&targetid=pla-918177320284&pla_sku=501439&pcat=FURN&ag=adult&scid=scplp501439&sc_intid=501439&gclid=CjwKCAiA17P9BRB2EiwAMvwNyHS6ZzP23BwOziE9Xmr-7nk_fOlvMkCW1I56mzI5bHOZn7-e3H6PpxoC5UsQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Made of solid wood atop a metal base, this sophisticated and geometrically detailed piece allows for customized finishes throughout. The interior features a mirrored back, adjustable shelving, a drawer, and a removable serving tray. $3750, Lawson-Fenning. <a href="https://lawsonfenning.com/products/diamond-bar?_pos=2&_sid=cf94a0603&_ss=r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Elevate your home bar situation with elegance in the form of black lacquer. The gold trim and subtle sheen add visual interest, and the cabinet offers ample storage space. $4200, Blue print. <a href="https://blueprintstore.com/product/parker-cabinet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Check out this eye-catching blend of rustic (thanks to the solid wood doors) and contemporary styling (in the form of green lacquer frame and sleek brass pulls). This bar cabinet is also available in eight different all-wood finishes.
  • Inside this solid wood bar cabinet, you’ll find two wide shelves and a pull-out drawer. Skram offers customizations on this <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/the-29-best-bar-carts-under-dollar500?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bar furniture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bar furniture</a> so you can tailor it to fit your aesthetic.
  • This unique bar cabinet, designed by Sakura Adachi, is meant to mimic the graphic pattern of clouds overlapping in the midnight sky. The frame is made of solid maple wood and there are adjustable shelves inside. $7320, 1stDibs. <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/furniture/storage-case-pieces/dry-bars/tsukimi-bar-cabinet/id-f_10811653/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Smooth, solid oak meets chunky woven seagrass in this eclectic bar cabinet that would be equally at home with contemporary or coastal home decor. Behind the doors, you’ll find glass shelves, a mirrored back panel, and a drawer. $3998, Serena & Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/caledonia-woven-bar-cabinet/215643.html#q=bar%2Bcabinet&start=9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This sleek walnut bar cabinet boasts ample storage space. It comes with a glass-encased bottle wine rack with space enough for 16 bottles, plus room for more inside. Glassware, bar napkins, and additional bar supplies will also find a comfortable home within. $1699, Ballard Designs. <a href="https://www.ballarddesigns.com/cambria-bar-cabinet/600305?listIndex=10&uniqueId=600305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Tuck away your wine bottles in this beautiful, walnut-stained wood bar with brushed dark bronze metal. It will look absolutely gorgeous in your dining room or living room. Plus, given that the wine rack is removable and the shelves are adjustable, it’s infinitely customizable and can be tailored to your needs. $899, Article. <a href="https://www.article.com/product/12514/oscuro-walnut-cabinet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here’s another statement-maker that doubles as a storage cabinet. It’s big enough to hold not only glassware and barware, but also dinnerware. The ribbed detailing and gold finish give it an updated Art Deco touch. $1399, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/detour-brown-wine-cabinet/s482431" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only does this amply sized bar cabinet have plenty of storage, but it also has a refrigerator concealed within. It was originally designed by Sacha Lakic for the Fauchon l’Hotel in Paris. If you have champagne taste—figuratively and literally—<em>this</em> is the bar cabinet of your dreams. $13390, Roche Bobois. <a href="https://www.roche-bobois.com/en-US/product/gourmet-bar-gourmet-bar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • With legs made of satin brass and distinctive dark walnut cabinetry, this chic cabinet is one of the most sophisticated storage options for glass storage and bar accessories. $3634, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. <a href="https://www.mgbwhome.com/roxbury-bar/11081-BAR.html#q=bar%2Bcabinet&lang=en_US&start=4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This home wine bar’s doors are made of naturally oxidized <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/metal-frame-lounge-chairs-were-loving-right-now?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:metal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">metal</a>. The sides and tabletop are made with alder <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/wood-flooring-explainer?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wood</a> and alder veneers. Thanks to the hand craftsmanship, each piece is unique. $3299, Arhaus. <a href="https://www.arhaus.com/furniture/dining-room-furniture/bar-cabinets/acero-bar-cabinet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This French Art Deco–inspired bar cabinet is available in a variety of finishes. From the white gold finishes to the illuminated interior, this piece is the epitome of fine design. $15185, Decor House. <a href="https://www.decorhousefurniture.com/baker-bar-des-elixirs/3890-804/iteminformation.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This mahogany bar cabinet is low in stature but high on style. The scattered brass rosettes that adorn the cabinet doors are an unexpected and welcome touch. $4200, Bunny Williams Home. <a href="https://www.bunnywilliamshome.com/collections/shelving-cabinets/products/rosamunde-cabinet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We don’t know what we love more about this liquor cabinet: the graphic slate exterior or the inner paneling of gray oak and mirror. It’ll bring style to your home office, living room, or dining room. This cabinet is so gorgeous, it could also work in an entryway. $4408, Century. <a href="https://shop.centuryfurniture.com/index.php/catalog/product/view/id/1529/s/cabinet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This sleek pick is another one of our favorite bar cabinets. Inside is lapis lacewood shelving offset by walnut trim. There’s even soft LED lighting that gently illuminates your drinkware. It’s a winner all around.
  • This contemporary white lacquer minibar has a low profile and features an X wine rack inside, plus shelving for stemware and snacks. $449, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/swig-white-mini-bar/s130039?SID=100107X1555759X476c4418585ecfe15b399f2806d41cb9&aff=cj&utm_source=cj&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=5370367&cjevent=b627a2c53ffd11eb83e800590a24060d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Rounding out our list of the best bar cabinets is this contemporary find from Ballard Designs. This corner bar cabinet tucks away neatly, making it an ideal solution for small spaces. Plus, the glass doors give you a glimpse of what’s inside, and you can show off your best stemware and favorite collectibles. The cabinet is available in gray or white. $1499, Ballard Designs. <a href="https://www.ballarddesigns.com/bd/13253" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
West Natural Cane Bar Cabinet

This gorgeous cane bar cabinet from CB2 is a statement piece in Hilary Duff’s Beverly Hills living room. The inner cabinet, which has a mirrored-glass back panel, is fitted with two fixed racks and slots for wine storage. The piece is available in charcoal and natural (pictured). $1999, Crate & Barrel. Get it now!

