19 with Tennessee connections arrested in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot investigation

So far 19 people with Tennessee connections have been arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

In order of the most recent arrested, here are the 19 who stand accused in the Jan. 6 attack when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Five people died, and a sweeping federal investigation is underway.

Joshua John Portlock

Joshua John Portlock of Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with the Capitol riot. A court document alleged that Portlock pressed past barriers, assaulted officers and joined a "heave-ho" push in a tunnel as he and other rioters attempted to breach the Capitol.

He faces seven charges:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Further details were not immediately available on his arrest or pending court dates.

Christopher Michael Cunningham

Christopher Michael Cunningham of Nashville was arrested Aug. 31 after admitting to the Metro Nashville Police Department he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, an FBI warrant shows.

Investigators sifted through Cunningham's social media after witnesses alerted the FBI to posts an account in his name made on Jan. 6, U.S. District Court documents show.

The criminal complaint includes screenshots of Cunningham apparently taking a selfie inside the building.

In addition, court documents continue, on Feb. 23, Cunningham called the Metro Nashville Police Department to report that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch.

The interaction between Cunningham and the police officer was audio and video recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera which the FBI reviewed.

"During the interaction with the MNPD officer, Cunningham identified himself and stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. 2021," the complaint continues.

Court records show Cunningham was free on bond Thursday.

Ronald Colton McAbee

Ronald Colton McAbee, 27, of Unionville was arrested on Aug. 17 on eight separate federal charges related to the riot. Some of the charges against McAbee include entering a restricted area with a deadly weapon and engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds.

McAbee was the seventh person indicted in connection with the assault of multiple D.C. police officers who were stationed at the front of the Capitol building during the riot.

The group is charged with dragging a Metropolitan Police Department officer to the ground and repeatedly striking him in the head and body.

Clifford Meteer

Clifford Meteer, 66, is accused of climbing the stone handrailing of a staircase and entering the building carrying a sign that read "STOP THE STEAL" on one side and "SAVE THE REPUBLIC" on the other.

The Knoxville man was arrested Aug. 10.

In the days after the riot, Meteer sent friends private Facebook messages such as "I was in the capital ;)" and "I was one of those idiots scaling the wall ;)," the complaint states.

Meteer faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He appeared in U.S. District Court in Knoxville after his arrest and was appointed a public defender, court records show. Meteer was released under certain conditions and ordered to appear in federal court in D.C. on Aug. 17.

Stewart Parks

Matthew Baggott was arrested by the FBI on May 30 in Murfreesboro. Stewart Parks, also of Middle Tennessee, was arrested June 3 in Columbia, the U.S. Attorney's Office reports.

The pair were charged in the same complaint after investigators say they entered the building together. Each faces charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds.

Parks faces an additional charge of theft of government property. He allegedly picked up and walked out of the building with a hand-held metal detector wand from a table near an entrance, the complaint says.

Both were released under supervisory conditions, according to online court records.

Matthew Baggott

Matthew Baggott was arrested by the FBI on May 30 in Murfreesboro. Stewart Parks, also of Middle Tennessee was arrested June 3 in Columbia, the U.S. Attorney's Office reports.

The pair were charged in the same complaint after investigators say they entered the building together. Each faces charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and violent entry on capitol grounds.

Both were released under supervisory conditions, according to online court records.

Nicholas James Brockhoff

A Covington, Kentucky, man, Nicholas James Brockhoff, 20, was arrested by the FBI in Tennessee on May 27.

Brockhoff stands accused of spraying officers with a fire extinguisher at about 1 p.m. from scaffolding set up for President Joe Biden's inauguration on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A federal judge on June 3 ordered Brockhoff to remain in custody. No information on the next hearing in the case was immediately available.

Albuquerque Cosper Head

Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, was arrested April 14 in Johnson City.

Head was charged in connection with two other men, Iowan Kyle Young, 37, and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York.

Prosecutors say Young was among the mob supporting Trump who dragged Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone into a crowd during the attack, shocked him with a stun gun and stole his badge, radio and ammunition. Young is accused of trying to take Fanone's service weapon.

Head faces several charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon. A D.C. judge on May 6 granted the government's motion to detain Head while court proceedings continue.

The next status hearing in the case is set for Aug. 3. The defendant has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.

Michael Timbrook

Michael Timbrook, 56, of Cookeville was arrested April 20 by FBI agents on five misdemeanor charges related to his alleged entrance into the capitol building that day, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators identified Timbrook in videos and four photographs that showed a person depicted as a white male wearing an orange beanie and black leather jacket inside the Capitl, charging documents show.

On Feb, 9, an FBI agent interviewed a tipster regarding the photos who said Timbrook had been at the capital during the riot. The tipster also identified Timbrook as the man in the photos.

When FBI agents visited Timbrook, he told them he was "Ready to take the penalty for what he did Jan. 6." He also admitted to agents he was the person in the photograph, court documents show.

Timbrook was released under supervisory conditions in April.

The defendant has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for July 29 in federal court.

Michael Lee Roche

Michael Lee Roche, 26, was arrested at his Murfreesboro home April 13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern in Nashville that afternoon and was released from custody.

He is charged with seven misdemeanor counts related to his alleged entrance into the capitol building that day. Investigators report footage that appears to show Roche and several others praying inside the Senate chamber.

Roche was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Middle Tennessee April 21 and an initial appearance in Washington the following Monday.

Online court records indicate Roche planned to waive a preliminary hearing in late April, at which point he was released from custody.

An April 27 document detailing the conditions for Roche's release indicates a status hearing in the case is scheduled for June 25 in D.C.

Ronnie B. Presley

Ronnie B. Presley, 42, of Bethpage, Tennessee, was arrested in Old Hickory on March 6 and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Presley's charges include obstruction of justice, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct for his alleged actions during the riot.

Presley remained in custody June 5 after repeatedly waiving detention hearings ahead of proceedings in Washington, D.C.

A status hearing in the case is set for June 11.

The defendant has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.

Bryan Wayne Ivey

Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, was arrested on March 4 in Cookeville, Tennessee, on charges connected with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said.

Ivey is from Crossville, Tennessee, and is set to make an initial appearance in court in Nashville on March 4, said U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling.

Boling shared photos that show a man authorities have identified as Ivey outside the Capitol as rioters broke windows, and inside after the building was breached.

Ivey was released under supervisory conditions in March.

Ivey admitted to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing June 22.

Ivey pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside Capitol grounds. On top of possible prison time, a fine or probation, Ivey agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the United States. His sentencing has been set for late September.

The remaining three charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Joseph Lino Padilla

Joseph Lino Padilla, 40, of Cleveland was arrested Feb. 23 in East Tennessee on several charges related to the riot. He remained in federal custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records.

Padilla is accused of having altercations with police officers at a barricade outside the Capitol building and later throwing a flag pole at a group of law enforcement, according to federal court records.

Padilla had an initial court appearance Feb. 23 in Chattanooga. He filed documents indicating he wishes to have a hearing on his release handled in the District of Columbia federal court. His attorney, Lee Davis, declined comment to the Associated Press on Feb. 24.

A Washington, D.C., judge on May 4 denied a Tennessee man's request to go home before trial in his U.S. Capitol riot case, citing the decision in the case of Eric Munchel.

"This Court is hard-pressed to believe that its orders would deter future acts of violence by Padilla when he was undeterred — and seemingly invigorated by — what he says transpired on January 6," Judge John D. Bates, U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia, wrote.

A status hearing in the case is set for June 11.

The defendant has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.

Eric Chase Torrens

Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin, was arrested Feb. 1, by FBI Agents on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Torrens, who previously lived in Florida, was released from custody that same day after an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville.

Video shows Torrens among a group of rioters who invaded the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop certification regarding the result of the presidential election, according to a criminal complaint filed on Jan. 27 in D.C. federal court.

According to the court documents, some of the video shows another Tennessee man, identified by FBI agents as 36-year-old Matthew Bledsoe, enter the Capitol illegally. FBI agents said they received an online tip that the person seen with Bledsoe wearing a fleece-lined white and gray hat, was Torrens.

Torrens, Blake Austin Reed, Jack Jesse Griffith and Matthew Bledsoe are being tried together. The defendant entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 16.

Torrens was released on supervisory conditions on March 12. Griffith was sentenced to three years probation on Oct. 28, including 90 days of home detention.

Blake A. Reed

FBI agents arrested Blake A. Reed, 35, on Jan. 17. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Blake Austin Reed

FBI agents received a tip that included a photo of two men that appeared to have been taken inside the Capitol, according to the statement of facts in the case. They identified one of the men as Reed and the other as Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis man who was arrested Jan. 15 in connection with the riot.

The U.S. Attorney's office shared a screenshot of a Facebook post on Reed's account that includes photos of crowds of people, pro-Trump hashtags and a message.

"We the people took the capitol!" the post stated.

Agents used the photos and Facebook post to identify Reed based on the ski goggles and respirator he was wearing.

Reed was released from custody Jan. 19 under supervisory conditions.

Torrens, Reed, Jack Jesse Griffith and Matthew Bledsoe are being tried together. The defendant entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 16.

Jack Jesse Griffith

Jack Jesse Griffith

Jack Jesse Griffith, 26, of Gallatin, was arrested Jan. 16. He faces charging including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds.

Griffith, also known as Juan Bibiano, was arrested in Gallatin, according to Elizabeth Webb, an FBI spokeswoman.

He was identified by an informant through pictures and social media posts related to the riot under the name Juan Bibiano, according to the Department of Justice.

One post includes a message from Bibiano that states: “I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse.”

Griffith was released from custody Jan. 28 under supervisory conditions. Griffith was sentenced to three years probation on Oct. 28, including 90 days of home detention.

Torrens, Reed, Griffith and Matthew Bledsoe are being tried together.

Lisa Marie Eisenhart

Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody by FBI agents in Nashville on Jan. 16. Authorities believe her son, a Nashville resident, is the man dubbed on social media the "zip tie guy." He was arrested earlier in the month.

A photograph authorities believe is Lisa Eisenhart with son Eric Munchel on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Her charges include conspiring with her son, Eric Munchel, to violate federal statutes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Authorities believe Eisenhart and Munchel "knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent to cause a civil disturbance," an arrest warrant states.

Authorities believe a video shows Eisenhart and Munchel in the U.S. Capitol together in the vicinity of a mob that attacked two police officers, according to an arrest warrant.

On Jan. 25, Tennessee District Court Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley ordered Eisenhart released from custody under strict conditions. On Jan. 26, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell in Washington ordered her detained. She remained in federal custody in Kentucky pending further proceedings in the District of Columbia.

After her transport to D.C., a blanket protective order meant she was housed in essentially solitary conditions at a jail facility.

She and her son Eric Munchel filed a joint motion in D.C. on Feb. 4 asking the court to review their detention orders. A federal appeals court in March sent the detention question back to the district court. At that time, the government withdrew their motion to detain the pair.

Eisenhart was released pending trial on March 29.

A status hearing in the case is set for June 23.

The defendant in February entered a plea of not guilty on the first three of four counts and waived a formal reading of the remaining. A federal grand jury on June 2 indicted the pair each on eight superseding counts, including four new charges adding conspiracy and aiding and abetting enhancements to the charges.

The defendant had not entered a plea to the new indictment as of June 5.

Matthew Bledsoe

Matthew Bledsoe, 36, of Memphis was arrested Jan. 15. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Matthew Bledsoe of Tennessee shot video of himself walking through the outer door of the Capitol on January 6, according to the FBI. That video helped the agency to identify him in other photos, including this one distributed by the Department of Justice.

According to the complaint, FBI Agents received a tip Bledsoe had been part of the group that entered the Capitol illegally.

Bledsoe, the apparent owner of Primetime Movers in Memphis, posted multiple images of himself on Instagram that show him walking inside of the Capitol among hundreds of Pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.

Bledsoe's Instagram showed him walking down a street with dozens of others carrying Trump merchandise.

"We're coming. This is just the beginning," Bledsoe said, while looking into his phone's camera. Bledsoe is sporting a "Trump 2020" hat and an American flag-patterned kerchief tied around his neck.

Bledsoe was released from custody in January under supervisory conditions.

Bledsoe, Reed, Griffith and Torrens are being tried together.

The defendant has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts. A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 16.

Eric Munchel

Eric Munchel, 30, of Nashville, was arrested Jan. 10.

Eric Munchel

The FBI reported photos of a person believed to be Munchel carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cellphone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward among the "crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate."

"Law enforcement interviewed Munchel and identified that he was carrying a black and yellow 'Taser Pulse' taser that emits electrical shock," FBI Special Agent Carlos D Fontanez wrote in the affidavit supporting Munchel's arrest.

SEARCH CONTINUES: Social media led FBI to identify Eric Munchel of Nashville as man carrying zip ties during Capitol riot

Munchel, the affidavit continues, told agents he had the Taser for self-protection as he had participated in the pro-Trump rally.

The person carrying the restraints had been nicknamed "zip tie guy" on social media because of the resemblance between the restraints and the common plastic fasteners.

Although Middle Tennessee District Court Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley on Jan. 22 determined Munchel met requirements to be released from custody under strict conditions, the judge allowed federal prosecutors a brief stay to let the Washington court review the case.

Two days later, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell in Washington ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to transport him across the country pending further proceedings in the case.

He and his mother Lisa Eisenhart filed a joint motion in D.C. on Feb. 4 asking the court to review their detention orders.

A federal appeals court in March sent the detention question back to the district court. At that time, the government withdrew their motion to detain the pair.

Munchel was released pending trial on March 29.

The defendant in February entered a plea of not guilty on the first three of four counts and waived a formal reading of the remaining. A federal grand jury on June 2 indicted the pair each on eight superseding counts, including four new charges adding conspiracy and aiding and abetting enhancements to the charges.

The defendant had not entered a plea to the new indictment as of June 5.

Adam Friedman, Micaela Watts and Rachel Wegner contributed to this report. Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the south for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: These 19 arrests from Tennessee were in connection to US Capitol riot