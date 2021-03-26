19 things you didn’t know about Top Workplaces winners

1. Senior Connection Center has funded 929,947 meals for seniors in need.

2. Gold & Diamond Source founder Steve Weintraub got his start selling gold-plated sea shells nearly 35 years ago.

3. Electronic parts company DITEK Corp.’s surge protectors are used in airports, military bases, power plants and seaports.

4. Banker Lopez Gassler P.A.’s St. Petersburg office is “the largest law firm in Pinellas County,” the firm said.

5. More than half of the employees at Creative Contractors Inc. have worked there for five or more years.

6. Total Quality Logistics, a freight brokerage firm, was the first in the U.S. to reimburse employees who participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters for the outings they took with their mentees from the program.

7. Smith & Associates Real Estate has donated more than $1.2 million to charities and local organizations over the past six years.

8. Credit union GTE Financial was the first credit union in the state and the second in the country “to offer a successful debit card program,” the company said.

9. Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP, a civil litigation firm based in Tampa, hosts a monthly “Cake Day” to celebrate all of the office birthdays that month and introduce new employees.

10. Academic Alliance in Dermatology has been in business for 32 years and is family-owned.

11. Property management software company TOPS Software hasn’t raised capital from outside investors in three decades.

12. Arbitration Forums Inc., an arbitration services provider, handles upward of 693,000 cases each year.

13. Capital One Financial Corp. invests more in technology than other large banks as a percentage of revenue.

14. Grow Financial Credit Union started out in a broom closet at a MacDill Air Force Base office building.

15. Just more than 60 percent of T-Mobile’s workforce is comprised of employees of color, and 42 percent of its employees are women.

16. Suncoast Credit Union has 20 branches that are run by solar power.

17. Engel & Volkers luxury real estate firm prints a seasonal magazine in six languages.

18. Stahl & Associates Insurance Inc. calls its employees “Team Stahl because teamwork is one of our core values.”

19. Wallace Welch & Willingham, an insurance firm, hosts virtual social events for its employees.