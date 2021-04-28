19 things you didn’t know you could buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

19 things you didn't know you could buy at Bed Bath and Beyond

Like most other big-box stores, Bed Bath & Beyond is pretty much a one-stop shop for anything you need for your home. It has bedding. It has bath decor. So, what is the “beyond” supposed to be?

Basically, it can be just about anything you want or need it to be, because Bed Bath & Beyond truly lives up to its name by offering a wide range of kitchen products, outdoor goods, and even must-have tech or beauty gifts. And you’ll be shocked by how many useful and downright cool things you can get at this store.

We hope you’re sitting down, because we’ve rounded up just a few of these incredible appliances, beauty tools, and amazing gifts that you can also get while you’re shopping for your regular towels and sheets at Bed Bath & Beyond.

1. This pizza making set that lets you make your own pies at home

This set includes a pizza board, a non-stick pizza crisper pan, and a pizza rocker.

Look on just about every wedding registry and you’re likely to find a pizza set on that list, and luckily you can grab an amazing three-piece set at Bed Bath & Beyond for under $50. This set includes a pizza board, a non-stick pizza crisper pan, and a pizza rocker (because an ordinary pizza cutter just won’t cut it anymore).

Now you and your entire family can create their own, custom-made pizza pie without having to order in. Reviewers give this personalized set 4.4 stars, noting that it looks great as home decor if you’d rather hang it on the walls.

Get the Family Pizzeria 3-Piece Gift Set for $64.99

2. This “indoor grill” that’s perfect for apartment dwellers

Bring the joy of grilling indoors.

One thing about living in an apartment with no outdoor space is that summer grilling is pretty much impossible. Unless you have a friend or family member with a backyard, you’ll have to settle for indoor cooking alternatives if you want a fresh-from-the-grill burger or hot dog on the Fourth of July.

But this “indoor grill” is small, convenient, and portable. If you have a balcony (or a small outdoor space), you can easily bust out this grill and have yourself a cookout when the weather gets nice. It even includes an air fryer for people who want to cut back on oil without sacrificing flavor.

Get the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer for $229.99

3. This ultimate hair dryer that has a cult following

This hair dryer is the ultimate hair tool.

If you haven’t used a Dyson hair dryer, you are surely missing out. Dyson used its incredible technology to create the ultimate hair tool. Even people who have thick or curly hair will be amazed at how fast and frizz-free this dryer works, which is why it understandably has a cult following of beauty lovers.

You might expect to only find this dryer on the Dyson website or at a premium beauty retailer, but it’s so much easier to just pop it in your cart next time you need new kitchen towels, isn’t it?

Get the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $399.99

4. This air fryer that also works as an oven

Why just fry when you can bake, too?

Air fryers have quickly become a must-have appliance for the kitchen. As more people are thinking about their health and ditching fried foods, air fryers offer a great alternative for people who want to eat healthy while still “indulging” in comfort foods.

But this air fryer goes further than just that. It’s also a roaster, broiler, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven, and slow cooker, all rolled into one. It can even fit a large chicken and reach temperatures up to 500 degrees, so it can basically replace all your other kitchen appliances.

Get the Kalorik 26-quart Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven for $199.99

5. This smart vacuum that cuts down on cleaning time

Bed Bath & Beyond has one of the best-loved Roomba models out there.

Lots of people love having a clean home but hate actually cleaning –– especially when it comes to vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping. While it’s easy to let this chore go by the wayside, people who have pets or small children, keeping their floors sparkling is a must. Hence, why the iRobot Roomba i7+ is so popular.

Luckily, Bed Bath & Beyond has one of the best-loved Roomba models out there to help you keep your house safe and clean without requiring a ton of extra labor from you. Our testing labs rated it the best robot vacuum you can buy, noting that its self-emptying bin and high quality performance set it apart from its competitors.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $799.99

6. This microdermabrasion system that will renew your skin

This microdermabrasion resurfaces, exfoliates, and rejuvenates dry skin.

Microdermabrasion can be a very expensive cosmetic procedure, so it’s surprising that it can easily be done at home. Even more surprising: You can get a highly rated microdermabrasion system at the same store where you bought your bath mat. This product resurfaces, exfoliates, and rejuvenates dry skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles for a healthier glow. It also helps extract dirt and germs from pores to minimize their look and help prevent breakouts.

Get the Spa Sciences MIO Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System for $29.99

7. This Google Nest that will turn your home into a smart home

Optimize your home with this Google Nest.

Yes, Bed Bath & Beyond has the best tech gadgets too, including the various Google Nest products. And this mini Nest is a great place to start if you’re looking for a device to turn your home into a smart home. It’s not the best smart speaker we’ve tested, but it’s a great investment if you already own Google smart home products.

Use the Google Nest to play your Spotify playlist, stream podcasts, tune into the weather or news, control other compatible Google Nest accessories like thermostats and smart plugs, set timers while you’re cooking, and more.

Get your Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation with Google Assistant for $49

8. This SodaStream that cuts back on plastic use and adds more bubbly water to your life

You'll be tempted to make a fizzy drink out of almost everything with this SodaStream.

Lots of people have swapped their favorite sodas in favor of healthier seltzers and sparkling waters, but it doesn’t really solve the issue of creating too much plastic waste. Even if you’re an avid recycler, you might be looking for a new way to cut back on the amount of trash you create –– and the SodaStream is a great way to do that.

While you’re shopping for household essentials, it’s worth popping to the kitchen section of Bed Bath & Beyond to pick up this sparkling water maker, which has more than 2,000 reviews on the site. Now you don’t have to toss out dozens of La Croix cans every week but still get the bubbles you crave. Win-win.

Get the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit for $89.99

9. This water flosser that will give you the healthiest teeth and gums of your life

No need to purchase floss when you have a Waterpik.

Flossing is so crucial and yet so few people are vigilant about doing it every time they brush their teeth. Not to mention, flossing can be difficult for people with tight or loose gaps, TMJ disorder, or any other issue that can cause problems with reaching every little crevasse between your pearly whites.

Water flossers are incredible alternatives to regular floss because they can clear away bacteria and bits of leftover food without too much abrasion, which means you can say goodbye to discomfort and cavities and hello to way healthier gums and teeth in the long run. We are obsessed with the Waterpik, just like the thousands of other reviewers at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get the Waterpik Cordless Plus Waterflosser for $55.99

10. This coffee maker that makes it easy to brew a pot or just a cup at a time

Can't make up your mind on how much coffee you need?

Not everyone takes their coffee the same way in the morning. While some people prefer just a small cup, others are brewing full pots at a time just to start their day. And if you have multiple people in a household, that can get tricky (and sometimes, a little wasteful).

This coffee maker gives you a little more flexibility. One side lets you brew a full pot, while the other lets you prepare a single cup at a time, like a Keurig. So you only need one appliance for all your coffee needs. More than 1,500 reviewers give this coffee maker 4.3 stars, noting that its style, features, and value make it stand out.

Get the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker for $99.99

11. This wine bottle opener that is way easier to use than a regular corkscrew

Uncork a bottle with ease.

There’s nothing wrong with manual corkscrews. On the contrary, they’re the number one tool you need to get between a pesky corked bottle and the delicious wine inside it. However, not everyone is into the idea of twisting, turning, and pulling to get their wine uncorked. Some people would just prefer to work smarter, not harder.

What’s great about this cordless wine opener is that it makes happy hour 10 times happier, because it makes it incredibly easier to open your wine with just the touch of a button. It even has a foil cutter to peel away the foil that covers a fresh bottle. It’s a must-have for anyone who has a home bar.

Get the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener for $19.99

12. This wet-dry electric shaver that will make any bearded person happier in the morning

Keep your face nice and clean shaven with this electric shaver.

Beard care requires a lot of maintenance if you still want to appear clean cut. Making sure your face looks trimmed can be very time consuming, especially if your five o’clock shadow seems to make an appearance around noon.

This shaver makes it super easy to keep your hair neat and clean, whether you sport a full beard or prefer the clean-shaven look. This wet-dry shaver performs 40,000 cross-cutting actions per minute, so you’ll always feel like you just went to the barber.

Get the Braun Series 9 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver for $299.99

13. These flameless candles that are a safer addition to your relaxing bath

Add all the ambiance of candles without the danger.

What sounds more relaxing than lighting a few candles and settling in for a nice, hot bath? Not much. But one thing that keeps people from making bath time a spa-like experience is worrying about their candles accidentally causing a fire. Luckily, it’s easy to prevent this problem.

Much like your other essential bathroom items, Bed Bath & Beyond also has some amazing decor to make your bathroom complete, like these highly rated flameless candles. Set up as many as you like without the anxiety of having an open flame nearby while you’re trying to de-stress.

Get the Luminara Real-Flame Effect Pillar Candle for $21.99

14. This Himalayan salt lamp that adds a warming glow to any room

Enjoy the beautiful glow of this Himalayan salt lamp.

Many people have debated about the air purifying benefits of having a Himalayan salt lamp in their homes. Regardless of whether you think these salt lamps actually offer a health benefit, you can agree that their warm glow is a great way to add a little calming ambience to your home.

The Himalayan Glow lamp has more than 1,600 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating. Reviewers say it gives off a beautiful glow, and they especially appreciate the dimming features.

Get the Himalayan Glow Ionic Natural Salt Crystal Lamp for $14.99

15. This “learning” thermostat that adapts to you and your temperature preferences

This Google Nest thermostat "learns" what temperature to keep your home at.

As we said before, you can truly deck out your home with smart accessories in one shopping trip to Bed Bath & Beyond. The best smart thermostat is the Google Nest, which learns your behavior and makes it easier to control your home’s temperature and energy costs with the touch of the button (or the sound of your voice).

In addition, this thermostat “learns” your preferences the more you use it, so it can adjust to the perfect temperature almost automatically.

Get the Google Nest Learning Third Generation Thermostat for $249.99

16. This gorgeous serveware collection that will elevate your next dinner party

Display your meals with style.

Throwing a dinner party? Make sure your serveware is in tip-top shape. This collection is crafted with marble, wood, and stainless steel that makes each product look like it came from a fancy home goods retailer, but at a much nicer price.

The collection includes a two-tier marble server that’s perfect for a charcuterie display, an acacia salad bowl for serving salads or using for chips and dip, a marble cheese slicer and cheese board that makes it way easier for guests to get the right amount of gouda, a cake stand that makes dessert even more elegant, and more. You can mix and match your items in the collection, too.

Get the Artisanal Kitchen Supply Marble and Wood Serveware Collection starting at $7.99

17. This hair remover tool that is gentler than tweezing

This Flawless hair remover will leave you feeling flawless.

People do all kinds of crazy things to control their hair. They wax, tweeze, shave, epilate, you name it, but there is a much easier and faster way to keep your facial hair neat with no pain. This hair remover tool simply trims away unwanted hair without pulling and its design makes it easier to use than a regular razor.

Plus, this tool looks like it belongs at a wellness spa or high-end beauty retailer, so it will make you feel like you’ve just gone to an esthetician without the big price tag. Over 2,000 reviewers give it 4.3 stars, noting that it’s incredibly easy to use.

Get the Flawless Hair Remover for $15.99

18. This popular facial massager that has so many fans

This facial massager has so many fans.

Foreo’s facial massagers and cleansers have achieved cult-like status. These little brushes are so simple to use and provide a much deeper clean, any skincare addict should have one at their bathroom sink.

This model is particularly popular thanks to its eight different massage intensities and gentle brushes that whisk away dirt and makeup and exfoliate your face, leaving your skin clean and smooth. It’s not cheap, but according to reviewers, it’s well worth the price tag.

Get the Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Facial Massager and Brush for $119.99

19. This picture frame that your whole family can add pictures to

Keep your favorite memories rotating at home with a digital frame.

Bed Bath & Beyond is the perfect place to find a thoughtful gift, too. This electronic picture frame lets you upload photos that display them in a rotating gallery, so you never have to choose which of your beloved family photos you want to frame.

Plus, everyone in your family can share photos to the frame using the Cloud, so you can see all of your family’s memories, from summer vacation to new baby pictures, right up to the minute.

Get the Brookstone PhotoShare Friends and Family Cloud Frame for $109.99

