I've Been Freelancing For 4 Years And Here Are 19 Things I Think Every Freelancer Should Know

I had been working full time for a fully remote media company when I lost my job suddenly. It sucked. But since I had already been writing and editing, shifting to freelance writing and editing felt natural. And it turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to me.
I loved (and still love) being able to set my own schedule each day and take time off whenever I want. I can go to a museum on a Wednesday to avoid the crowds and catch up on work that evening — or over the weekend.
And while the freedom is great, freelancing can be tricky to navigate — especially at first. Below is what I've learned over the last four years and what Toni Frana, Career Services Manager at FlexJobs, a flexible and remote job search site, recommends:
1.But first off, what exactly is freelancing?
2.Before you start looking for jobs, consider what industries tend to hire a lot of freelancers.
3.And what job titles are often freelance.
4.Then, set your rate — but not before you do your homework.
Setting your rate can be tricky. If you go too low, you'll devalue yourself (and not be able to pay your rent), and if you go too high, you might scare off potential clients.
When I first started freelancing, I took whatever I could get — which is not something I suggest. Now I have a minimum hourly rate. And while most of my work is paid by the project (one flat rate), I keep track of my hours so I don't dip below that minimum hourly rate.
To determine a good rate, Frana suggests, "Talk to other freelancers in your field and people who have hired freelancers to get a better sense of what the going rate is for the job. Once you have a general idea of what freelancers in your field are charging, determine your ideal annual income and what it will take to earn it. Then, we recommend dividing the dollar amount you need to earn per week by 40, which will give you the hourly base rate."
5.Don't forget that as a freelancer your rate will have to cover any time you spend doing administrative things and any added expenses you have.
6.Create a website so clients can review your work and see your qualifications.
7.And then...look for your first client.
8.Once you've found your first gig, keep an eye out for a second, and a third, and a fourth.
9.Keep the clients you like happy and don't be afraid to say goodbye to gigs you don't love. That freedom of choice is what makes freelancing great.
As a freelancer, you'll likely be working with several different people from several different companies — and everyone will have a difference expectation of you.
To start, Frana suggests "asking every client about their expectations on turnaround times, scope of work, and rates. By putting everything on the table before you start working with a client, you’ll avoid potential pitfalls later on, build better loyalty, and be able to successfully foster a client relationship for the long-term."
And finally, if you're not getting paid on time, the people you work with are rude, or you don't like the work you're doing, it's probably not worth sticking around. Unlike a traditional job, where quitting is a big deal, it's super easy to cut clients as a freelancer. There's no need to be miserable.
10.Make sure you sign a contract for every project you take on.
11.You'll need a system for keeping track of what you're owed and when you should be paid.
12.And a system for keeping track of the work you've committed to and what your deadlines are.
13.One of the hardest parts about being a freelancer is figuring out how to structure your day.
Two things happen to most newbie freelancers. They either a) don't get any work done because there is a lack of structure and too much distraction or b) work all the time because of that lack of structure.
Over the years, I've found that I operate best when at the end of every work day I outline a plan for the following day. For example, I might plan to spend two hours on one project before shifting to another for the next four hours. I always schedule time for lunch and any other non-work things I have to do that day. You might not stick to the schedule completely, but it helps guide your day and keeps you on track.
14.You'll need to schedule focused work time for each project or client.
15.Set a reminder to ask your clients for pay increases regularly.
16.Keep track of your income and expenses so you have an idea of how profitable your business is.
17.Taxes. Taxes are tough when you're a freelancer. You'll pay different taxes than a regular employee and will have to stay on top of things throughout the year.
While at first you may be struggling to find work, after some time, you might find that you have too much work. The trick is finding that sweet spot where you're busy and profitable, but not burnt out and overworked.
Frana suggests that freelancers "be realistic on how much work you can accomplish during any given day or week, and learn to say 'no' to projects, as needed."
19.Once you've committed to freelancing, consider setting up an LLC.
