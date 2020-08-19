He was 19 and threw himself over a grenade in Vietnam. He now will be buried at Arlington

The body of a local war hero who dove on a grenade in Vietnam to save his friends will be re-interred in November at Arlington National Cemetery.

Marine Pvt. First Class Bruce W. Carter, 19, a radio operator, died on Aug. 7, 1969, while serving in the Vietnam War. He was laid to rest at Vista Memorial Gardens near Miami Lakes.

Fifty years later, Carter’s mother felt her heroic son should be laid to rest at the 624-acre Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, a U.S. military cemetery whose earliest remains date to the Civil War.

“We are taking Bruce home to be with his friends,” said Georgie Carter-Krell, 89, of Virginia Gardens, a small community near Miami International Airport.

Carter’s friends include Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, who fought alongside him in Vietnam’s Quang Tri Province.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon posthumously awarded Carter the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest medal for valor in combat.

“He [Carter] gallantly gave his life in the service of his country,” Nixon said.

“Fully aware of the probable consequences of his action but determined to protect the men following him, he unhesitatingly threw himself over the grenade, absorbing the full effects of its detonation with his body,” Nixon said at the White House ceremony.

Two other Marines from this battalion, Staff Sgt. Peter S. Connor and Pvt. First Class James Anderson Jr., also received posthumous Medals of Honor.

Carter-Krell has fought to preserve the memory of her son and other fallen soldiers. She has served as the national president of American Gold Star Mothers and has been the keynote speaker at Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations.

Georgie Carter-Krell of Virgina Gardens, mother of Marine Pfc. Bruce Carter, who died in 1969 while serving in the Vietnam War.

In 2008, she persuaded officials to rename one of Miami’s busiest hospitals, the Miami veterans center, to the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 1201 NW 16th St.

Carter-Krell then lobbied leaders in her hometown of Virginia Gardens, population 2,380, to rename a busy thoroughfare in her son’s honor and install a memorial plaque in front of Village Hall.

Carter-Krell peeled back layers of military bureaucracy to have her son interred at Arlington.

“It was very complicated and had to be approved by the Secretary of the Navy,” said Carter-Krell.

U.S. Navy Secretary Kenneth J. Braithwaite did not return an email seeking comment.

When hit with an estimated $10,000 moving tab, Carter-Krell said friends, including many Marines, quickly donated to the cause.

“The right place for her son to be is up in Arlington with the rest of our national heroes,” said Virginia Gardens Mayor Spencer Deno IV. “Many organizations helped with the cost of the transfer and I am glad the Village was able to assist as well.”

The next step will be the actual move, which Carter-Krell estimates will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the day after Election Day.

A spokesperson for Arlington National Cemetery told the Herald that burial dates are in flux due to COVID-19 and advised the public to monitor updates on its website. https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals

Until then, Carter-Krell has a message for a nation battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Put your head down and keep going, don’t quit,” said Carter-Krell. “Semper fi.”