19 Times Scammers Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Most Satisfying Way Possible
1. The URL scam:
2. The Grabaholma scam:
3.The ramen scam:
4.The slice scam:
5.The verification scam:
6. The endless scam:
7. The father scam:
8. The Columbus scam:
9. The property scam:
I used to live in Los Angeles. I've never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I've started replying in ways that make me giggle. from Scams
10. The business partner scam:
11. The new friends scam:
gotcha bitch! from scambaiting
12. The Craigslist scam:
I have suddenly been receiving lots of fake check scams, probably because I respond to all of them. This one is gold🤣 from Scams
13.The puppy scam:
14.The Houston scam:
15. The dangerous scam:
16. The Dateline scam:
17. The MJ scam:
18.The destruction scam:
19. And, finally, the honest scam:
Is this a scam? from Scams