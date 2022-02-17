19 Washington County Schools On COVID-19 Outbreak List

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN — This week’s list of schools with recent COVID-19 outbreaks included 19 in Washington County, five less than last week.

Three Woodbury schools — Woodbury Middle School, Woodbury High and East Ridge High — were removed, alongside Cottage Grove’s Oltman Middle School and Park High School.

Thursday’s list from the Minnesota Department of Health included five schools in Woodbury, three each in Stillwater and Mahtomedi, and two each in Forest Lake and Lake Elmo.

Washington County Schools on MDH COVID-19 Outbreak List — Feb. 17

Andersen Elementary — Bayport

Lakes International Language Academy - Main Campus — Forest Lake

Lakes International Language Academy - Headwaters Campus — Forest Lake

Lake Elmo Elementary — Lake Elmo

Oak-Land Middle School — Lake Elmo

Afton-Lakeland Elementary — Lakeland

Mahtomedi Middle School — Mahtomedi

Mahtomedi Senior High — Mahtomedi

O.H. Anderson Elementary — Mahtomedi

Tartan Senior High — Oakdale

Stillwater Area High School — Stillwater

Stillwater Middle School — Stillwater

Wildwood Elementary — Stillwater

Brookview Elementary — Woodbury

Math & Science Academy — Woodbury

New Life Academy — Woodbury

Saint Ambrose Catholic School — Woodbury

Woodbury Leadership Academy — Woodbury

Wyoming Elementary — Wyoming

The total number of Minnesota schools on the list grew from 598 last week to 609 on Thursday.

RECENT NEWS:

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch