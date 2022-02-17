19 Washington County Schools On COVID-19 Outbreak List
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN — This week’s list of schools with recent COVID-19 outbreaks included 19 in Washington County, five less than last week.
Three Woodbury schools — Woodbury Middle School, Woodbury High and East Ridge High — were removed, alongside Cottage Grove’s Oltman Middle School and Park High School.
Thursday’s list from the Minnesota Department of Health included five schools in Woodbury, three each in Stillwater and Mahtomedi, and two each in Forest Lake and Lake Elmo.
Washington County Schools on MDH COVID-19 Outbreak List — Feb. 17
Andersen Elementary — Bayport
Lakes International Language Academy - Main Campus — Forest Lake
Lakes International Language Academy - Headwaters Campus — Forest Lake
Lake Elmo Elementary — Lake Elmo
Oak-Land Middle School — Lake Elmo
Afton-Lakeland Elementary — Lakeland
Mahtomedi Middle School — Mahtomedi
Mahtomedi Senior High — Mahtomedi
O.H. Anderson Elementary — Mahtomedi
Tartan Senior High — Oakdale
Stillwater Area High School — Stillwater
Stillwater Middle School — Stillwater
Wildwood Elementary — Stillwater
Brookview Elementary — Woodbury
Math & Science Academy — Woodbury
New Life Academy — Woodbury
Saint Ambrose Catholic School — Woodbury
Woodbury Leadership Academy — Woodbury
Wyoming Elementary — Wyoming
The total number of Minnesota schools on the list grew from 598 last week to 609 on Thursday.
This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch