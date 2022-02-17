19 Washington County Schools On COVID-19 Outbreak List

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN — This week’s list of schools with recent COVID-19 outbreaks included 19 in Washington County, five less than last week.

Three Woodbury schools — Woodbury Middle School, Woodbury High and East Ridge High — were removed, alongside Cottage Grove’s Oltman Middle School and Park High School.

Thursday’s list from the Minnesota Department of Health included five schools in Woodbury, three each in Stillwater and Mahtomedi, and two each in Forest Lake and Lake Elmo.

Washington County Schools on MDH COVID-19 Outbreak List — Feb. 17

  • Andersen Elementary — Bayport

  • Lakes International Language Academy - Main Campus — Forest Lake

  • Lakes International Language Academy - Headwaters Campus — Forest Lake

  • Lake Elmo Elementary — Lake Elmo

  • Oak-Land Middle School — Lake Elmo

  • Afton-Lakeland Elementary — Lakeland

  • Mahtomedi Middle School — Mahtomedi

  • Mahtomedi Senior High — Mahtomedi

  • O.H. Anderson Elementary — Mahtomedi

  • Tartan Senior High — Oakdale

  • Stillwater Area High School — Stillwater

  • Stillwater Middle School — Stillwater

  • Wildwood Elementary — Stillwater

  • Brookview Elementary — Woodbury

  • Math & Science Academy — Woodbury

  • New Life Academy — Woodbury

  • Saint Ambrose Catholic School — Woodbury

  • Woodbury Leadership Academy — Woodbury

  • Wyoming Elementary — Wyoming

The total number of Minnesota schools on the list grew from 598 last week to 609 on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch

