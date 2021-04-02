19 witnesses testified in the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial, and more than 300 others could be called

George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, testified during the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial. Court TV via AP, Pool

Jurors heard from 19 witnesses during the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Bystanders, first responders, and George Floyd's girlfriend were among those who testified.

There are 400 people on the witness list, though not everyone is likely to be called.

Jurors in the trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin heard from 19 witnesses during the first week of testimony.

While the week was packed with gut-wrenching accounts from bystanders, first responders, and George Floyd's girlfriend, those accounts represent a fraction of the 400 witnesses who could take the stand before the conclusion of the month-long trial.

A long list of law enforcement officers, federal employees, and medical and policing experts are among those witnesses who could still be called in the days ahead.

It's extremely unlikely that everyone on the witness list will be called.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed.

Here are key takeaways from the trial's opening week.

Footage from former officer Tou Thao's body camera was released Thursday, showing him holding back a crowd of horrified bystanders watching George Floyd's fatal arrest. YouTube/KARE 11

Cell phone cameras in hand, bystanders jumped into action when George Floyd appeared to be in danger

Jurors heard from eight men, women, and children who came across the distressing scene where Floyd was calling for help outside Cup Foods in May 2020.

Witnesses testified they called out to Chauvin demanding he get off Floyd, who appeared to them like he was in danger. Some of them, like Darnella Frazier - who was only 17 at the time - pulled out their cell phones to document what they saw.

Also in crowd that day was off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT Genevieve Hansen, who testified she pleaded with officers to let her take Floyd's pulse but was denied.

"I was desperate to help and wasn't getting what I needed to do, I wasn't gaining access," she said, at times tearing up during her testimony.

Several other bystanders told the jury they live with a feeling of regret, wishing they were able to do more to intervene.

Frazier told the court that she sometimes stays up at night apologizing to Floyd for not doing more to save his life, athough she said she believes Chauvin is ultimately responsible.

"It's not what I should have done," she said. "It's what he should have done."

Paramedics said Chauvin was 'in lay terms ... dead' when they arrived

Paramedics Derek Smith and Seth Z. Bravinder were the first medical personnel to arrive on scene the day Floyd died.

When they did, Floyd was handcuffed on the ground with Chauvin on top of him.

Smith told the jury Thursday none of the officers on scene had provided medical aid to Floyd, who didn't have a pulse and appeared dead when paramedics got there.

The paramedics directed Chauvin to get off of Floyd, but they testified the officer did not remove his knee when they checked Floyd's pulse.

Paramedics then loaded Floyd into an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him. Despite using an array of life-saving drugs, machinery, and other measures, they said Floyd's pulse never returned.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior MPD officer, testified about use of force in the Derek Chauvin trial. Pool cameras/Court TV

Superiors said Chauvin could've stopped using force after Floyd was handcuffed

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department's homicide unit and the most senior officer on the force, testified Friday that officers are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of any person they place in handcuffs.

As soon as a suspect is handcuffed, their threat to officers "goes all the way down" and the level of force officers use should be adjusted accordingly, he said.

Zimmerman said a threat is "just not there" when a suspect is placed in handcuffs, even if they remain combative by kicking at officers.

"They're cuffed. How can they really hurt you, you know?" he said.

During Zimmerman's more than 30 years on the job, he said it was never part of his use of force training to kneel on the neck of a handcuffed suspect. That would be a "deadly use of force," he said.

When the jury was removed from the room, Zimmerman told the court that he believed Chauvin's use of force on Floyd was "totally unnecessary."

Zimmerman's comments echoed testimony on Thursday from Minneapolis Police Sgt. David Pleoger, who worked as Chauvin's supervisor and oversees use of force reports. He responded to the scene after a 911 dispatcher called him, noting she saw footage that indicated force was being used.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Ploeger testified.

Courtroom sketch of Derek Chauvin. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Floyd's girlfriend shared his joys and struggles with jurors

Floyd, 46, had two daughters who lived out of state and tried to be in their life as much as possible, his girlfriend Courteney Ross testified.

She said her former partner lived an active lifestyle, worked out every day, and they enjoyed dining out together.

Floyd wasn't without his struggles, as Ross said they both lived for years with an addiction to opioids.

While there were periods of time when neither of them was using opioids, she described it as a "lifetime" struggle that they were working on together.

Floyd was hospitalized for five days from a drug overdose in March 2020, Ross said, and about two weeks before Floyd's death she suspected he was using again.

Ross said she believed Floyd would sometimes buy drugs from Morries Hall and Shawanda Hill, who were both in Floyd's car on the day of his death.

Both Hill and Hall were on the witness list for the trial, but Hall on Wednesday invoked his 5th Amendment privilege not to testify.

