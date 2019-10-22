19 Women Accused a Gynecologist of Abuse. Why Didn't He Go to Prison?

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office shocked a state judge in 2011 when it recommended that financier Jeffrey Epstein be given the lowest possible sex offender status despite accusations that he had sexually abused dozens of girls.

The judge refused, and the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., later reversed his stance, saying his assistant had made a mistake.

Now several women say that the Epstein case was not an isolated incident, contending that Vance showed leniency toward another well-connected sex offender.

In 2016, Vance’s office agreed to a plea deal with Robert A. Hadden, a gynecologist who had been accused of sexual abuse by 19 patients, that allowed him to avoid prison time. The office then went against the recommendation of a state panel and sought the lowest sex offender status for the doctor, which a judge granted.

Some of Hadden’s accusers are renewing calls for an investigation into how the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office handles sex crimes. They are citing revelations about Epstein, who killed himself at a Manhattan federal jail in August while being held on sex-trafficking charges, as evidence of what they contend might be a systemic problem at the office.

“It is not a one-off,” said Marissa Hoechstetter, who accused the gynecologist of sexual abuse in a lawsuit. “There’s a pattern of behavior.”

Since the criminal case against Hadden was resolved, Hoechstetter and 25 other women have joined a lawsuit in state court against Hadden, Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals. A lawyer representing several of them, Anthony T. DiPietro, said Vance’s “allegiance is not to the people of New York.”

Vance said neither Hadden nor Epstein had received special treatment because of their wealth or their well-connected lawyers. He said his sex crimes unit had taken many tough-to-win sex crimes cases to trial against wealthy people and was not afraid to do so.

“The criticism focuses upon several cases, but that doesn’t reflect the body of the prosecution’s work,” Vance said. He added: “I think it is inaccurate to suggest that our office is easy on men of privilege because we have charged, with very serious misconduct, many men of privilege.”

Though Vance said he was not personally involved in the plea negotiations with Hadden, he defended his office’s decision because it guaranteed that Hadden received a felony conviction and surrendered his medical license.

Vance’s chief assistant, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who supervised the Hadden case, said the plea negotiations were handled correctly.

“It’s not like we did not have a complete victory,” Friedman Agnifilo said. “The only thing we’re talking about here is if there should have been some other punishment.”

After the #MeToo movement prompted a global reckoning on sexual harassment and assault, Vance was criticized for declining to prosecute Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2015 on charges that he groped an Italian model.

The episode tarnished his reputation among women’s rights groups and advocates for sexual assault victims, even though Vance had previously won their praise for spending $38 million in forfeiture funds to reduce the nationwide backlog of untested rape kits.

Vance’s office eventually brought charges against Weinstein in May 2018 based on complaints from two other women, becoming the only prosecutor in the country to do so.

His office has also become more aggressive in prosecuting other sex crimes. In 2012, the year that Hadden was arrested, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecuted 59% of the sex crimes it had investigated, according to data from the office. That figure increased to 93% in 2018.

‘I Trusted Him’

The investigation of Hadden, a gynecologist with Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, began in June 2012 when a patient told the police that during an exam, he had licked her vagina and touched her nipples.

Many of the accusers had been his patients for years. Some said in interviews that at first Hadden seemed unassuming, with a gentle demeanor and a comforting bedside manner.

He kept photos of his son and daughter on his desk.

“There was nothing about him that was alarming,” said one of the six women Hadden was charged with abusing, who was pregnant when she was his patient in 2012. She asked that her name not be disclosed.