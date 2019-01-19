19 Years After Bill Gates Stepped Down as Microsoft CEO, These 2 Successors Have Left Their Marks

This month marks the 19th anniversary of Bill Gates stepping down as CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). It wouldn't be until 2008 that Gates would step away from daily operations at the software giant that he built in order to devote more of his time toward his philanthropic efforts, and he remained chairman of the board until resigning from that role in 2014. In the nearly two decades since the software visionary relinquished the reins, Microsoft has had just two CEOs: Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella.

Here's how those two leaders have made their own impacts on the Redmond-based titan.

Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer sitting More

Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Image source: Microsoft.

Steve Ballmer: 2000-2014

Ballmer befriended Gates way back in college at Harvard, which Gates famously dropped out of in order to start Microsoft. Unlike Gates, Ballmer would proceed to graduate before subsequently joining Microsoft. After years of working his way up through the company, Gates named Ballmer as his successor. Ballmer's record as a leader is mixed and depends on who you ask.

Ballmer became CEO right as the dot-com bubble was in the process of peaking and preparing to pop, technically tarnishing the track record of Microsoft's stock performance during his tenure. In terms of total return after factoring in dividends, Microsoft lost 9% over the 14 years that he was CEO.

MSFT Total Return Price Chart More

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts.

However, that's largely a function of circumstance and timing. Many shareholders still refer to 2000 to 2010 as Microsoft's "lost decade." In terms of fundamentals, both revenue and profits soared under Ballmer. Those growing figures helped fund the company's quarterly dividends, which enjoyed consistent increases during that time.