After 19 years, Garden City restaurant closes permanently. You can guess why, Boise.

When it comes to Mexican dining, no Idaho restaurant chain is better known than Chapala.

Founded in 1989 in Hailey, the local outfit now serves customers throughout the Treasure Valley.

But as of this month? In one less city.

Chapala Mexican Restaurant recently closed its Garden City location — known as Chapala #5 — at 5697 W. Glenwood St.

Why? The same reason restaurants across America are struggling to stay open or maintain normal hours.

A shortage of workers, Chapala owner Margarito Marin said.

“The problem is no employees,” he said. “You can’t do anything because no employees.”

Marin shuttered his Garden City restaurant June 30. It opened in 2002. The large sign above the restaurant now reads, “Thank you for your loyalty. See you in our other locations.”

Offering an extensive menu that blends traditional Jaliscan cuisine with Tex-Mex influences, Chapala now has four locations in Ada and Canyon counties. The open restaurants are at 1469 S. Vinell Way and 1201 S. Vista Ave. in Boise, and at 2117 12th Ave. Road and 525 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. They offer seated dining, takeout and third-party delivery.

Online: chapala-restaurant.com.