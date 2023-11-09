19 years later, Terrytown murder remains unsolved

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — November 7 marked 19 years since Christopher Baker was shot and killed in Terrytown. The case remains unsolved and is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened a little before 1:00 in the morning. Baker’s family members told us what happened. They say he and his girlfriend left their apartment with their two children and two others who they were watching.

NOPD searching for car burglary, shopping spree suspects

At the car, Baker was approached by two men with masks and guns. They demanded the keys to the car, but Baker refused. Then they lifted one of the children by her hair and pointed a gun at her head. Still, he refused to hand over the keys. Then the attackers pointed a gun at Bakers’ girlfriend, then Baker.

Still he refused, and that’s when he was shot. He died that afternoon at Charity Hospital.

According to the JPSO, the gunmen left the scene in the same car that they arrived in, a green Ford Expedition.

Eight years later, no justice for NOPD officer who was shot

Years later, the case remains unsolved. If you have information that could help solve it, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.