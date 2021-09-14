After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

For 19 years, the family of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in her Miramar home have awaited answers: Who killed Farah Carter?

The person police say was the killer, it turns out, wasn’t on the run all that long. In the summer of 2004, just two years after the 15-year-old was attacked and killed, Joseph Pollard was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for an unrelated case.

The law, records show, finally caught up with a man whose Florida criminal record goes back decades.

Farrah was stabbed to death in her bedroom. Nearly 100 fliers promising $1,000 for information on her killer were posted around the Miramar area. A few possible leads went nowhere and time passed.

Miramar police announced Tuesday morning they found Farrah’s killer.

Farrah’s mother and sisters came home on Southwest 27th Street on May 22, 2002, and found her. There was blood in almost every room of the three-bedroom house they’d recently rented. The images are ones they cannot shake.

“You wouldn’t think that at 8 years old you could remember that much,” Farrah’s sister Keli Craig said Tuesday. “But I remember that day as if it was yesterday,”

Pollard is currently serving his life sentence at the Taylor Correctional Institution in Perry for kidnapping, burglary with assault, and robbery with a deadly weapon in Miami-Dade County.

Pollard, who mostly lived in Miami-Dade County but was using a Pembroke Pines address in 2002, will be extradited next week by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officials with Miramar Police said.

Farrah Carter’s family appreciated the fact someone has been indicted, but the development didn’t ease their decades-old pain.

“For the detectives to come through with this information,” said Kim Battle, Farrah’s mother, “it’s very pleasing, in a sense, but it’s very heartbreaking.”

Battle and other family members said they’ll never recover from Farrah’s death.

“There’s a still big hole in my heart that will never be filled,” she said.

Story continues

The same is true for Farrah’s father, Tony Carter.

“For 19 years,” he said, wiping tears from his eyes, “I haven’t been able to get my life together. Everything’s changed in my life.

“Right now is like the first day of the rest of my life. I’m hoping to get a new start on it. But I miss my baby so much.”

Tony Carter said he went to Farrah’s grave recently, placed flowers on it, and told her there was an indictment.

“It’s just really, really fuzzy for me,” he said. “Nothing makes sense for me.”

Battle said she’s also still struggling, 19 years later.

“For many nights after this I would sit in the living room in a big chair hoping she would come through that door,” Battle said.

The case went cold for years. Miramar detectives would run the blood sample collected at the scene through various databases, but always the same result: Nothing.

Then, in 2019, a DNA evidence breakthrough allowed Miramar police to get a minor hit on blood evidence collected from a bedroom door and they got a minor match with Pollard.

After obtaining a search warrant in 2020, Miramar police twice questioned Pollard while he was in prison and he denied involvement in Farrah Carter’s death.

However, the DNA match of blood from a pair of shoes and the bedroom door gave enough evidence to lead to an indictment.

Despite the DNA match, the arrest and indictment, the family is still hurting.

“Today is overwhelming for us,” Craig said, “but also like my mom said, there’s really no closure, the only closure we would feel would be if my sister were to walk through that door and say, ‘Hey, y’all, I’m Ok. It was a joke; it was a trick.’”

This is a developing story so check back for details. Click here have breaking news sent directly to your in-box.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com. Follow on Twitter@reporterkell.