Out with 1907, in with 2024: Orrville woman relying on space heaters wins furnace contest

Brenda Deeter didn’t know 2024 would kick off with some good luck for her. She had wished for a new furnace for a long time, and then Jennings Heating and Cooling made her dream come true.

Out of 116 entries, Deeeter was the winner of the furnace company's Oldest Furnace Contest. A new furnace, with free installation, was installed at her Orrville home Monday morning.

Deeter moved to the city in 2006. She knew her house was built in 1920, but didn't know her furnace was even older; it was dated to 1907.

She has been in need of a new furnace since her old one broke down two years ago. She's been depending on space heaters ever since.

Brenda Deeter stands by the doors to her 1907 coal furnace that had been in her Orrville home. At one time it was converted to a gas furnace. The furnace quit running about two years ago and Deeter has been heating her home with electric space heaters.

“People come out and give me estimates for a new furnace and it was anywhere from 6 to 12 grand for a new one, and I don't have that money,” she said.

Her two sons convinced her to fill out the application for contest after she saw the advertisement on the Jennings’ FaceBook page.

“I don't know how many entries there were, and I didn't think I was going to win,” Deeter said.

Jennings Heating and Cooling installers Ryan Trump, left, and Michael Ellis, are prepare the site for a new furnace in Brenda Deeter's basement. Deeter's of Orrville was the winner of the company's Oldest Furnace Contest, and won a new furnace, installation included.

Entries for contest were taken from the beginning of October through the second week of November of 2023. Applicants entered model name, serial number and an estimate of how old their furnace was. Based on the criteria, Deeter made it to the top 15, then was announced the winner after the company visited her house to verify the information.

During the visit the installation team found the date and the manufacturer's name marked inside the door.

Surrounded by parts of her old furnace, dated back to 1906, Brenda Deeter talks about how it broke down about two years ago and not being able to afford a new one.

“She had a date range, when we went out, they were able to verify her furnace was from 1907, which is the oldest one that we have come across,” said Melissa Francis, sales manager for Jennings, which is based in on Romig Road in Akron.

Jennings representatives made a surprise visit to Deeter to inform her she won the contest. When she saw balloons and a sign with her name on it, she couldn’t stop from crying.

“I prayed all the time, so finally, '24 is giving me some good luck,” she said.

Deeter’s old furnace was manufactured by Twentieth Century Furnace Co. in Akron.

“The history that comes from this furnace is very interesting, it was actually a coal furnace converted to gas,” said Andy Agrawal, the installation manager.

The furnace was housed in the basement and weighted over 300 pounds.

Jennings Heating and Cooling staff found the date on the furnace that had been in Brenda Deeter's Orrville Home. The year 1907 is clearly shown. The furnace was made by Twentieth Century Furnaces in Akron.

As a winner of the contest, Jennings replaced Deeter’s old furnace with a Amana Furnace-96% efficient. On a three-day schedule, the installation team removed the old furnace from her house and put the new.

“I don't think there could have been a more fitting person, she checked all the boxes, her furnace was old enough and she’s been without heat for like, two years,” Agrawal said.

Jennings will display the old furnace's door at its facility in Akron as a showcase.

Brenda Deeter's old furnace dated back to 1907 and weighed about 300 pounds.

Deeter plans to visit it as she is thankful for all the years it provided heat for her.

“She's done her job for sure. I called her Freddy Krueger, like the one from the movie 'Nightmare on Elm Street,'” Deeter said.

She is also thankful for the Jennings team for making her wish come true.

Brenda Deeter of Orrville was the winner of a new gas furnace in Jennings Heating and Cooling's Oldest Furnace Contest. Her furnace was made in1907. With her is installation manager Andy Agraul.

Jennings plans to continue the search for old furnaces in the areas they serve and discover their historical backgrounds.

“I think we're going to try and do it again, It turned out really well, it's also nice to be able to help someone like Brenda, they're godsend,” Agrawal said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville woman wins Oldest Furnace Contest; hers dated back to 1907