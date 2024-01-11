Out with 1907, in with 2024: Orrville woman relying on space heaters wins furnace contest
Brenda Deeter didn’t know 2024 would kick off with some good luck for her. She had wished for a new furnace for a long time, and then Jennings Heating and Cooling made her dream come true.
Out of 116 entries, Deeeter was the winner of the furnace company's Oldest Furnace Contest. A new furnace, with free installation, was installed at her Orrville home Monday morning.
Deeter moved to the city in 2006. She knew her house was built in 1920, but didn't know her furnace was even older; it was dated to 1907.
She has been in need of a new furnace since her old one broke down two years ago. She's been depending on space heaters ever since.
“People come out and give me estimates for a new furnace and it was anywhere from 6 to 12 grand for a new one, and I don't have that money,” she said.
Her two sons convinced her to fill out the application for contest after she saw the advertisement on the Jennings’ FaceBook page.
“I don't know how many entries there were, and I didn't think I was going to win,” Deeter said.
Entries for contest were taken from the beginning of October through the second week of November of 2023. Applicants entered model name, serial number and an estimate of how old their furnace was. Based on the criteria, Deeter made it to the top 15, then was announced the winner after the company visited her house to verify the information.
During the visit the installation team found the date and the manufacturer's name marked inside the door.
“She had a date range, when we went out, they were able to verify her furnace was from 1907, which is the oldest one that we have come across,” said Melissa Francis, sales manager for Jennings, which is based in on Romig Road in Akron.
Jennings representatives made a surprise visit to Deeter to inform her she won the contest. When she saw balloons and a sign with her name on it, she couldn’t stop from crying.
“I prayed all the time, so finally, '24 is giving me some good luck,” she said.
Deeter’s old furnace was manufactured by Twentieth Century Furnace Co. in Akron.
“The history that comes from this furnace is very interesting, it was actually a coal furnace converted to gas,” said Andy Agrawal, the installation manager.
The furnace was housed in the basement and weighted over 300 pounds.
As a winner of the contest, Jennings replaced Deeter’s old furnace with a Amana Furnace-96% efficient. On a three-day schedule, the installation team removed the old furnace from her house and put the new.
“I don't think there could have been a more fitting person, she checked all the boxes, her furnace was old enough and she’s been without heat for like, two years,” Agrawal said.
Jennings will display the old furnace's door at its facility in Akron as a showcase.
Deeter plans to visit it as she is thankful for all the years it provided heat for her.
“She's done her job for sure. I called her Freddy Krueger, like the one from the movie 'Nightmare on Elm Street,'” Deeter said.
She is also thankful for the Jennings team for making her wish come true.
Jennings plans to continue the search for old furnaces in the areas they serve and discover their historical backgrounds.
“I think we're going to try and do it again, It turned out really well, it's also nice to be able to help someone like Brenda, they're godsend,” Agrawal said.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville woman wins Oldest Furnace Contest; hers dated back to 1907