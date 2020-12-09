Like 1918, COVID-19 field hospital workers do all they can to make convention center feel like home

Linda Borg, The Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – As a new hospital chaplain, the Rev. Carly Wicklund knew her mission would be to minister to the sick, but she never expected to be plunged into a pandemic that would leave her reeling.

It has been a year of firsts: her first time working as a hospital chaplain, her first time leaving her family behind in South Carolina, her first time working in a field hospital carved out of a sprawling convention center.

Wicklund, and paramedic Robert Holland and nurse Adam Rojek, shared what it’s like to care for patients in a setting reminiscent of the 1918 flu epidemic, with its endless rows of narrow beds.

Carly WicklundChaplain - Spiritual CareRhode Island HospitalPhoto by Bill Murphy/Lifespan

Wicklund, who shares her role at the Rhode Island Convention Center with other hospital chaplains, says her job is to attend to the spiritual and emotional needs of her patients, just as she does at Rhode Island Hospital.

“They just want to talk,” she says. “Some of them were very anxious about being in a field hospital. They were pleasantly surprised by the quality of care and the kindness of the staff.”

The patients at the convention center are lucky. They’re getting better. They know their next stop is home.

The hardest part of the disease, Wicklund says, is the isolation. Often, patients have been separated from their loved ones for weeks.

Wicklund also cares for the spiritual and emotional needs of the staff, who are beaten down by a virus that keeps pounding them, month after month.

“I try to listen more and talk less,” she said. “For me, that’s a challenging task. What people want so much is to be heard. I tell them, ‘I hear you. I hear your feelings. Your trauma and exhaustion is valid and completely understandable.’ ”

All Wicklund can do is be present.

She is only 31. Her hospital chaplain residency, which she recently completed, didn’t prepare her for a pandemic.

“It would be a lie to say it’s easy,” she says. “I got thrown into the deep end. It’s been emotionally and physically exhausting.”

Wicklund has no emotional bandwidth by the time she gets home. To unwind, she takes her dog for a long walk and FaceTimes her family. She puts on her pajamas by 6 p.m.

But she feels the work is both a blessing and a profound responsibility.

“It’s such a sacred gift, the way patients open up to us,” Wicklund says. “They have so much vulnerability. They sometimes tell us stories they have never told anyone else. We have the gift of holding that for them.”

'I never could have imagined'

Adam Rojek, a 47-year-old registered nurse, cared for burn victims during the Station nightclub fire. At the time, he remembers thinking, “I’ll never see anything like this again.”

Adam Rojeck, RN - Lifespan photo by Bill Murphy

That was before COVID-19 hit.

“It’s the duration of this virus and the extent to which it affects everyone,” he said. “It’s something I never could have imagined would happen again and I hope to never go through it again.”

Rojek is working 14-hour days, dividing his time between Rhode Island Hospital, where he is the emergency-room nursing supervisor, and nights at the convention center.

“I’m the how-to person on the floor,” he said of the field hospital. “I start doing assessments, making sure the staff has what they need, drawing lab work, giving medication.”

Rojek doesn’t sleep much. Meals are grab-and-go.

“There is a sense – I find this with all of the nurses – that we need to be here, to do whatever we can do to help the situation.”

Rojek doesn’t have to work doubles. He volunteered to help out at the convention center: “To be honest, I wanted to do my part.”

He gets to the field hospital around 2:30 a.m. and stays until 8 a.m., then he’s off to the emergency room at the hospital until 4 p.m.

The first time he glimpsed the convention center, with its 30-foot ceilings, its row after row of beds, Rojek was a little overwhelmed. But he wants to assure everyone that this hospital has everything it needs.

“This place doesn’t miss a beat,” he says. “We have nurses, CNAs, all kinds of snacks and food. The beds are very comfortable. Honestly, it’s not that different from a regular hospital.”

Rojek finds solace in the small things, like the elderly woman who wanted to watch a movie from the 1950s. He found it on a Kindle.

“The smile on her face was priceless,” he said.

“It’s the human touch. To sit with someone and hold their hand goes such a long way. That’s what keeps you going.”

Rojek has a wife and two children in their 20s. Although he cleans up as soon as he gets home, there is always that worry that he might infect them.

“I don’t think you ever lose that worry,” he says. “We have a great amount of personal protective equipment now. There is a sense of comfort in the knowledge we have now.”

His children enter him in every raffle for health-care workers they can find. For one, they wrote, in terms of duty, “My dad is always putting himself ahead of everyone else.”

'I like to think we’re treating people like we would our own family'

Robert Holland, 51, a critical-care paramedic, works the night shift at the convention center. When the lights dim, a peace falls over the hospital, the only sounds the occasional cough or the gentle murmur of nurses’ voices.

Rob HollandCritical Care Paramedic Rhode Island HospitalPhoto by Bill Murphy/Lifespan
Rob HollandCritical Care Paramedic Rhode Island HospitalPhoto by Bill Murphy/Lifespan

Because there are only about 20 patients so far, patients have more privacy, their beds spread further apart. Still, only curtains separate the beds, and there are no walls to hang cards from loved ones.

Holland’s shift begins at 7 p.m. After transferring patients to the field hospital, he helps the nurses, drawing labs, starting IVs.

“We want people to feel as though they’re in a real hospital,” he said. “The only difference is in a hospital, you have a call bell. Here, our patients ring a little bell. It reminds me of when I was home sick. I like to think we’re treating people like we would our own family.”

Still, the very equipment that protects him – the mask, the face shield, the gown, the gloves – makes it harder to reach out to patients.

“We can’t smile,” Holland said. “When you are always behind the mask, you don’t know what your co-workers look like.”

But there are still moments of connection. An older man asked him for ice cream. Holland looked around and found some. It made his patient’s day.

In Holland’s normal job, he treats people who have been severely injured or are seriously ill. There’s isn’t time to make an emotional connection.

“With this job, it’s about how you interact with the patient,” he said. “It’s how you can make it better for them.”

Linda Borg covers education for the Providence Journal.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Field hospital staff works to make RI Convention Center feel like home

