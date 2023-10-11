In 1923, Dan Moody was the first to prosecute KKK members — forever altering Texas history

A century ago, the 29-year-old district attorney for Travis and Williamson counties began the judicial process to prosecute and indict four Klansmen from Taylor, who had been accused of gruesomely beating and tarring a traveling salesman to within an inch of his life.

The catch? The man they almost beat to death was a white Protestant, just like them.

R.W. Burleson was targeted by the Klan because of an alleged affair with a widowed woman, Fannie Campbell. The Klan took it upon themselves to both teach Burleson a lesson and to deter others from immoral behavior.

The fledgling district attorney was Dan Moody, the future governor of Texas and by all accounts, a hardworking, lawfully minded prohibitionist.

Described as a “stern person, with strict ideas about what behaviors were ok” by his granddaughter Martha DeGrasse, Moody took the case partially because he was driven by his morals, regardless of the threat of retribution by other Klansmen or the possibility of a judge or jury secretly infiltrated by the KKK.

Between September 1923 and February 1924, Moody led Williamson County’s prosecution against all four Klan members at the Georgetown courthouse. After deliberating for twenty minutes, jurors recommended the maximum sentence for Murray Jackson, the first defendant, with prison time for the other three.

Trials propel Moody’s political career

Moody’s prosecution also owed its victory to his leverage of the media, which devotedly publicized the ongoing tribunals, both locally and nationally. By the fourth trial, there were as many reporters as there were jurists.

Notoriety from the trials also provided the ambitious Moody an abundance of opportunities to advance his political career.

After his term as district attorney, Moody was elected attorney general in 1925 and at one point considered for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s running mate in his 1933 presidential bid. At 33, Moody’s successful gubernatorial bid in 1926 made him the youngest governor in state history and led to his last term in political office, after which he retired from politics and practiced law in Austin for the remainder of his life.

However, despite receiving contemporaneous widespread media attention and altering the trajectory of modern American history, the trials are not taught in Texas schools, nor are they widely known among the public.

KKK trials in Texas are a footnote

One hundred years later, the trials and their outcome, are remembered by few.

“It wasn’t spoken about. There was a lot of shame associated with the fact that the KKK got as out of hand as it did. And then, I think it’s like a lot of American history, it got swept under the rug. Previously, there was nothing readily available about Dan Moody. And teachers don’t teach it because they just don’t know about it,” said Susan Komandosky, Chair of the Advisory Board at the Dan Moody Museum in Taylor and former high school journalism teacher.

In fact, Patricia Bernstein, a native Texan, and author of “Ten Dollars to Kill,” a detailed account of the trials, coincidentally heard of the trials while researching her first book about the lynching of Jesse Washington.

“A professor at Texas State University casually commented to me ‘did you know there was a time when there were millions of members of the Ku Klux Klan in this country?’ When he said that, I remember laughing, because I thought that was absurd,” Bernstein said.

Later, while researching the KKK, Bernstein read a footnote mentioning Dan Moody’s case, making him the first district attorney to successfully convict and get serious prison time for members of the Klan. Previous attempts to convict the KKK, both in Texas and other states, had been unsuccessful.

“[Prior to 1923] there were times there were convictions, but then they were overturned, or a mistrial was declared, and they just got a slap on the wrist, or a small fine. And Dan Moody turned that around, and when he succeeded, he became a national sensation overnight,” Bernstein said.

Origins and revival of the Ku Klux Klan

The initial KKK movement was established in 1866 by six Confederate veterans, who sought to police the South under Reconstruction, through violence and fear, targeting former slaves in the hopes that they could be prevented from voting or holding public office.

The group faded when Jim Crow laws, established in the late 19th century, were deemed sufficiently oppressive towards African Americans.

A resurgence of the KKK during the Prohibition era took on a different focus, as they were not just racially motivated but were also resolute in policing immorality.

Their resurrection was a direct response to an increasingly progressive and relaxed American society amid an influx of immigrants with diverse religious and racial backgrounds. Their contempt towards others also encompassed bootleggers and those who committed acts they deemed immoral.

In Texas, Klan members numbered in the tens of thousands and counted among them the mayors of Dallas, Ft. Worth, and Wichita Falls, as well as a majority in the House of Representatives in the 38th Texas Legislature, which met during the first half of 1923.

Austin’s Klan chapter had approximately 1,500 members.

For those seeking membership, only American-born, Anglo-Saxon Protestants were allowed to join the Klan, whose members paid a one-time fee of $10.

Thus, when Moody was elected district attorney in 1922, he had every intention to take on the Klan, Susan Komandosky said.

“It happened that a case practically fell into his lap, when R.W. Burleson was chained, whipped, and tarred in Taylor. Dan Moody was fortunate in that neither the sheriff, nor the constable, or the judge [presiding over the case] were members of the Klan. And while that may sound strange, there were many prominent people at the time who were members of the Klan,” she said.

Many Klansmen became members because it was akin to a brotherhood and beneficial for local business. Klansmen often did business with other Klansmen.

Following the 1923 trials and convictions, Komandosky said that Klan membership in Texas dropped by over 50%.

The Klan’s rise and fall is also partially attributable to the media, whose extensive coverage of not only the trials but also the ongoing violence and financial scams, fractured and scattered the group’s millions of members.

“The Klan rose on publicity, and they died on publicity,” Bernstein said.

The Klan today

Apart from a brief revival during the Civil Rights movement, the KKK persists, though at significantly reduced numbers.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Group, which tracks domestic terrorist groups, there were Klan rallies throughout 2022, but they were small and remote, run by individual Klan organizations with minimal cross-coordination or overlap between other groups. The SPLG estimates there is only a fraction of active KKK members across the U.S. compared to prior years, and will continue to remain stagnant or decline.

However, hate groups continue to play a role in the U.S.

Most contemporary hate groups have refocused their efforts on anti-government, anti-LGBTQ, or antisemitism, with over 50 chapters and groups in Texas alone.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League concluded that in 2022, Texas had the largest amount of racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda compared to the rest of the U.S.

And yet, according to Bernstein, “law and publicity are still some of the same tools we can use to oppose evil today.”

