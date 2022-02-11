1930 Duesenberg Model J Sports Nut And Bolt Restoration

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic car is the perfect combination of original style and refreshed restoration.

The 1930s were an incredible time for the American performance and luxury cars that we all know and love today. Brands such as Duesenberg, Cadillac, and Chrysler pointed out being as extravagant as possible even in times of economic despair such as the great depression. Many of the world's most extreme examples of luxury automobiles were born from this era, such as the Model J Duesenberg, which was possibly one of the fastest luxury cruisers you could get at the time. These land yachts had plenty of space for any wealthy businessman, politician, or celebrity with something to prove and are still regarded as some of the most luxurious vehicles ever to see American roads. Performance was also a massive focus for the Model J, as you will soon see with this 1930 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Sedan.

Under the extraordinarily long hood of this classic legend rests the incredibly famous straight-eight engine, which would have been capable of producing around 265 horsepower and even more significant torque figures! This makes driving the classic beast wildly faster than its vintage counterparts, but the stock powerhouse has become tired and weak from almost a century of work. That's precisely why this thing went through an in-depth restoration in the early 2000s, which included swapping out the original headers for those you would typically find on the Supercharged SJ variant, which made an appearance in 1932.

The exterior is just as dazzling as the original car was. With a bit of help from its various owners over the years, the body has been exceptionally well maintained. Even though the restoration was done nearly 20 years ago, you wouldn't be alone in thinking that it was completed just a short time ago due to the perfect condition of this vehicle. It should be said that while many of the engine's internals were swapped out due to wear and tear, the original frame, firewall, motor, and coachwork have all remained an integral part of the vehicle, which allows the car to retain its value without giving up the benefits of a modern nut and bolt restoration. This classic Duesenberg will live on for decades to come as a prime example of what a classic luxury restoration should look like, and it could be yours very soon.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.