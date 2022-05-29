1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn.

We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

The first thing you'll notice about this location is the disheveled condition of the building itself, which seems to have dilapidated over time. Covering the walls of this old barn is a thick layer of cobwebs, and farming tools are scattered throughout the floor. One such piece of equipment is a tractor which seems to have been made in the 1920s or 1930s. This collection of classic vehicles has likely been sitting for decades, which is ridiculous to see when talking about cars this old. Finally, let's get into what these cars were in their original production days.

All three of these cars are coated in a deep black paint which alludes to a particular automotive company known for its affinity towards the color. That manufacturer is Ford which had an old saying of "you can have any color you want, as long as it's black," cementing the brand's name into the world of car humor forever. This find was a pretty short visit as all three of the cars were set to go to new owners reasonably soon after the encounter. However, it is really cool to see a set of classic cars bound for a good home found in an actual barn, as these cars will finally be restored and put either back on the road or in museum storage.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.