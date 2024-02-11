This 1930s BBQ spot in Chandler became a beloved destination. Meet the man who started it

In the 1930s, it was hard for a Black-owned business to thrive, let alone get on its feet. Jim Crow laws were pervasive throughout the country, restricting Black people from having access to many places and being able to own property.

But that didn't stop N.J. Harris from creating one of the first Black-owned businesses in Chandler, which served as a hub for the Black community and their culture.

Harris's Bar-B-Q was established in 1932 on Saragosa Street, and it was unique because it was built around Chandler's first water tank. Glen Lavon Woods, Harris's granddaughter who helped in the restaurant when she was in middle school, said Harris bought a piece of land from one of the Mexican families in Chandler before salvaging the water tank, which was decommissioned by the city and turning it into a full-fledged barbecue pit.

Woods said she didn't quite know how Harris managed to overcome the barriers to establish his business but credits his people and networking skills in helping him avoid controversy about the business.

N.J. Harris stands in front of his barbecue pit in Chandler

"It was hard for Black people to establish anything, but because he was the kind of person he was, he had a great rapport with everybody," Woods said. "We've got some pictures with him hunting with John Hamilton, who was, I believe, the county sheriff at the time, and fishing with some other dignitaries in the area at the time, and he fellowshipped with them, so I don't think he had a lot of problems (with keeping the business afloat)."

Woods described Harris as a Renaissance man with many talents. He was a silversmith, photographer and furniture maker. Woods said she doesn't know how Harris learned all of these skills; she just knows he did. She still has furniture in her home that Harris crafted out of cacti and some pieces made of silver.

"I really can't tell you," Woods said. "But I tell everybody, I believe he was a self-made man because (there were) a lot of things he didn't share with us about how he learned the things that he knew, but just knew that he did them. He was a quiet man, wasn't a big talker, but he would share with us what he wanted to see us do."

How the barbecue became a staple of the town

Harris's barbecue became more than just a place to eat. It was a gathering place for people from all walks of life to enjoy food, conversation and entertainment.

Woods would work in the restaurant on Saturdays, being tasked with filling the pop box, waiting on customers and helping in the kitchen. She said Harris's food attracted many people, but the sauce, which is a family secret that only Woods knows now, was the restaurant's trademark draw.

"People would drive from as far as Tucson to get some of Gramp's barbecue, and the sauce was something that everybody talked about," Woods said. "There was one man who used to always ask to add more sauce to the sandwich, and my grandmother used to say, 'You want a soft sandwich rather than a barbecue.'"

While the barbecue was well-liked for its food, it turned into something bigger than just a restaurant. It was a hub where many different people came to converse and relax. Many amenities in the pit livened up the atmosphere and kept people coming back for more.

"Everybody came to the barbecue pit to come and hang out," Woods said. "Eventually, after (my grandfather's) passing, my grandmother put a pool table in there, so people used to come in to play pool. They'd sit in the backyard and talk with her, play dominoes and cards for years, so it was a gathering place in the neighborhood."

Because segregation laws prohibited people of color from dining in many restaurants, the pit became a hub for the Black community in the neighborhood, but it also drew customers from all walks of life.

"There would be a bunch of people coming in from the reservation. Tex Earnhardt's dad used to come here every day to eat lunch there, so it was a great variety," Woods said.

The legacy of Harris's Bar-B-Q and the chance of a return

Woods's grandmother took over the business when Harris became ill, and Woods continued to run the pit until the 1980s. She had to shut it down when her health declined and no one else in the family could take on the mantle. The building still stands today; a return is not off the table.

Woods said her son has thought of reopening the business, as he learned from her grandmother how to cook the meat served in the restaurant. However, he is going to need his mother's help, as she is the only one who knows the recipe for the sauce because her grandmother made her promise to never write it down.

Whether or not the barbecue is reopened, the legacy that Harris left behind will live on through his family.

"There is quite a legacy that Gramps left because of his rapport with people, his reputation as a God-fearing, law-abiding citizen," Woods said. "That's something that we, of course, my children and grandchildren were relishing ... Those that knew him and knew of him know that he was a great man. He was really a man before his time."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How 1930s Black business owner N.J. Harris left his mark on Chandler