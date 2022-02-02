1932 massacre of Berino, New Mexico, family remains unsolved: Trish Long

I received an email this week from a reader looking for a past Tales From the Morgue column:

"Hello Trish, my name is Edgar Smith, a couple years ago I read a Tales From the Morgue article about a family massacre in Berino, N.M, in the 1930s. I have scoured the archives but I can't find it. Please help if you can, thank you."

I searched the archives and it was nearly 10 years ago that this column first ran in the El Paso Times, Sept. 8, 2002. So, here it is, Edgar:

Trish,

My 93-year-old mother recalls a tragic incident that took place in Berino, N.M. On April 2, 1932, the Espinosa family, a mother and six children, were killed in their home. Their father was not killed. Hopefully, the El Paso Times had an article on this horrific episode.

Mom would greatly appreciate any information found regarding the death of this family. Mom was friends with one of the daughters who was killed.

Thank you in advance for your help and assistance.

Sofia Segovia

Thank you, Sofia. We did cover this murder and the manhunt, arrests and trials that followed.

Espinosa family massacre

The murdered members of the Melquiadez Espinosa family were wife Felomena Meraz de Espinosa 48, and children Luis Espinosa, 32; Hipolito Espinosa, 25; Andres Espinosa, 23; Juanita Espinosa, 12; Feliciana Espinosa, 9; and Vicente Espinosa, 19, who died at 4:30 a.m. at Hotel Dieu.

Melquiadez Espinosa said that three armed men massacred his family. The events of the murder were reported as follows:

Espinosa said the men drove into his yard about 8 p.m. with lights dimmed on their auto. One went to the house. The other two entered the corral and returned to the house with two of the boys, Vicente and Andres.

More: Jack Cardwell, owner of first self-service truck stop Petro, dies at age of 89: Trish Long

Demanded papers for cattle

Asserting they were New Mexico officials investigating cattle stealing near Santa Fe, they demanded to see Espinosa's ownership papers to his large herd.

Story continues

Espinosa produced the papers from a trunk and after the bandits read them, they demanded $5,000 cash.

When Espinosa said he had no money in the house, the three elder brothers were shot. Espinosa was then taken into another room and told to lie on the floor, the bandits saying they intended to torture him. Instead, a bullet was fired at him, grazing his cheek. He feigned death, lying prone on the floor.

The bandits then returned to the kitchen, shot the mother, two girls and two other brothers.

When Espinosa heard the bandits leave, after ransacking the house, he walked to a neighboring ranch a half-mile away and summoned help.

Aged mother unharmed

His aged mother, a blind woman, was led into another room by one of the bandits before the shooting started and was not harmed. His sister-in-law dropped to the floor and lay still under the bodies of her nephews and nieces and was not injured.

Bullets taken from the bodies of the slain reveal they had been fired from three different guns. Espinosa said the three men opened fire at once, and without warning.

Juárez police and Texas and New Mexico officers began a search for the three gunmen.

Miguel Villalobos, Juárez chief of police, said he had been informed the bandits were hiding in a deserted ranch house, Rancho Flores, six miles west of Juárez. Enrique Valles, chief of the Juárez mounted police, led a posse to the ranch, accessible only by horseback.

More: Deer hitchhikes from Germany, lands in Washington Park Zoo: Trish Long

Posse led to Malpais

Sheriff Dick Triviz of Las Cruces led a posse into the Malpais region near Chamberino.

On April 5, 1932, it was reported: Fear that the bandits who massacred seven members of the Espinosa family near Berino, N.M., Friday might return to kill Melquiadez Espinosa, 59, led New Mexico officers to keep the father at Las Cruces, N.M., District Attorney J. B. Newell said today.

Espinosa, his 81-year-old mother-in-law and his sister-in-law, Mrs. Josefina Merez, are held at Las Cruces. The women are detained for questioning, Newell said.

Two other men are held in jail in connection with the investigation.

The following day, Newell said he feared that the bandits "have made good their escape."

"Clues to the slayings are baffling," Newell said. "We have gotten nowhere with our investigation."

Espinosa, Gaspar Gutierrez and three other men are held in the Doña Ana County jail for questioning. Officers withheld the names of the unidentified prisoners.

On April 25, Espinosa was charged with the murders and pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing was May 3 before a crowded court room. At the conclusion of the hearing, Espinosa was held on a $3,000 bond.

Mrs. Luis Espinosa testified that her husband, one of the slain members of the family, opposed the purchase of a ranch south of Juárez. Her husband and his father had a dispute about the place, but never quarreled, Mrs. Espinosa said.

Ballistic expert testifies

Frank Powers, police ballistic expert, testified yesterday that five bullet cases found at the scene of the massacre were of the same caliber as a pistol Librado Holguin said he sold Andres Espinosa, one of the slain family members, a few hours before the massacre.

"The gun never has been found," Powers said.

On Dec. 5, 1933, another man, Pedro Holguin, who also was being held in connection with the murders, went on trial.

The defense presented several witnesses. Neighbor Buster Ansley was in a corral near the Espinosa home the night of the tragedy. He heard shots. A short time later, Espinosa arrived at his home and said his family had been murdered by three men who had fled in an automobile. Ansley testified that he hadn't seen an automobile.

Mr. Ansley testified that at the Espinosa home later in the evening he could find no car tracks. He also said he saw nothing on the table to indicate the family had been eating, as Mr. Espinosa had said.

Vicente Marquez testified he passed near the Espinosa home about 7 o'clock the night of the shooting. He said he saw Espinosa standing on the roadside near the house and saw a son, Luis, in the yard, but saw no car.

E.T. Baker testified he asked Vicente Espinosa, a son, who did the shooting. The lad replied, 'All I know is a man shot me from the back — he brought me in from the barn."

Mr. Baker also testified that nothing in the kitchen indicated the family had been eating when the bandits arrived, as Mr. Espinosa has previously testified.

J. F. Pickens said that, on asking Vicente who shot him, the boy hesitated a moment and a voice from the rear said, "Three men." It was spoken in English and Pickens said on looking around, he saw Espinosa standing in the door.

More: El Paso Police Mounted Patrol disbanded after two years: Trish Long

Trail ends in hung jury

The trial ended in a hung jury.

Soon after, Pomposo Duran was arrested as one of Holguin's accomplices.

In February 1934, Holguin was retried, and Espinosa testified that Holguin was one of three men who entered his home and did the shooting. It also was reported that "Espinosa is at liberty under bond pending complete investigation of the slayings."

On March 1, 1934, Holguin was acquitted of the murders.

A crowd in the court room cheered when the decision was read.

On Aug. 16, 1934, the case against Duran was "dismissed because of lack of evidence. The dismissal still leaves the case unsolved."

I didn't find any articles on the murders after August 1934.

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-46-6179.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 1932 massacre of Berino, New Mexico, family still unsolved: Trish Long