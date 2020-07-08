1935 Dodge Pickup Street Rod Lets You Arrive In Style

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious
Plus, this truck comes with some surprising comforts.
There’s some debate over the finer differences between a hot rod, street rod, and rat rod. However, it’s clear this custom 1935 Dodge Pickup is indeed a street rod. It looks absolutely fantastic, and while fast it was built primarily to cruise down Main Street, but you can punch it and feel that blast of performance. What’s also amazing is it pulls in some styling cues from the rat rods, while also mixing in some cleverly-hidden comforts. This is the kind of vehicle you could enter into the Motorious Digital Concours, a virtual car show.
First, the looks. It’s obvious someone really thought out the design of this street rod. That low-slung look is achieved by channeling the cab over the frame and running the suspension through the bed, which is hidden when you open the cover. Matte gray paint gives a little bit of an industrial vibe, while the red insert in the factory grille, plus matching pinstriping and flames inject some chaotic fun. Really switching things up are the lime green wheels, the same color used to outline the flames. A minimalist approach means the interior matches the vibe of the rest of the truck. This professional build was only completed in the last two months, so everything is extremely fresh.
Of course, performance was a priority instead of just looks, so the engine out there for the whole world to see is a 350ci V8 built to hit hard. Among the details are Indy heads, Lunati Voodoo camshaft, Edelbrock intake, Indy headers, and a 4bbl Holley carb. A five-speed manual transmission backs that, sending power to the Ford 9-inch rear. You’ll also spot the Champion aluminum radiator with electric fan, MSD ignition, and Wilwood brakes.
While not a rat rod by any stretch, there are a few details which tip the hat at the genre. That matte gray paint is one, but if you look at the cab there’s a tall shifter with a lime green skull shift nob which is straight up badass.
You might not realize you’re looking at some luxury items in this minimalist 1935 Dodge Pickup Street Rod, thanks to their being hidden in plain view. If you have a keen eye for detail you might have spotted some, like the padded vinyl roof and bed cover, carpeted bed, and exposed roof insulation which looks like a fashion statement. While the aluminum door panels have pulls which look like window cranks, the power switches are hidden in the center console so nobody needs to know you’re living it up.
There are plenty of other cool details on this truck, which is being sold through Streetside Classics.
Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.