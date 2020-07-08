1935 Dodge Pickup Street Rod Lets You Arrive In Style

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Plus, this truck comes with some surprising comforts.

There’s some debate over the finer differences between a hot rod, street rod, and rat rod. However, it’s clear this custom 1935 Dodge Pickup is indeed a street rod. It looks absolutely fantastic, and while fast it was built primarily to cruise down Main Street, but you can punch it and feel that blast of performance. What’s also amazing is it pulls in some styling cues from the rat rods, while also mixing in some cleverly-hidden comforts. This is the kind of vehicle you could enter into the Motorious Digital Concours, a virtual car show.

First, the looks. It’s obvious someone really thought out the design of this street rod. That low-slung look is achieved by channeling the cab over the frame and running the suspension through the bed, which is hidden when you open the cover. Matte gray paint gives a little bit of an industrial vibe, while the red insert in the factory grille, plus matching pinstriping and flames inject some chaotic fun. Really switching things up are the lime green wheels, the same color used to outline the flames. A minimalist approach means the interior matches the vibe of the rest of the truck. This professional build was only completed in the last two months, so everything is extremely fresh.

Of course, performance was a priority instead of just looks, so the engine out there for the whole world to see is a 350ci V8 built to hit hard. Among the details are Indy heads, Lunati Voodoo camshaft, Edelbrock intake, Indy headers, and a 4bbl Holley carb. A five-speed manual transmission backs that, sending power to the Ford 9-inch rear. You’ll also spot the Champion aluminum radiator with electric fan, MSD ignition, and Wilwood brakes.

