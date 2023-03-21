1936 Hudson Terraplane Sedan Discovered After 60 Years

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This rare classic is the definition of vintage.

You may have heard of some pretty crazy stories about classic cars found in a barn after a couple of years. Maybe the odd 40 year old cruiser has crossed your path. However, it’s not every day that we get to witness a vehicle pulled from a storage area after 60 years of sitting. Well, that’s exactly what happened with this enthusiast when he took the opportunity of a lifetime and bought a Hudson.

While it’s not clear of the exact date the car was assembled, it is a 1936 Hudson Terraplane. That tells the host a very important piece of information about this car, it’s really old. In fact, these vehicles were pretty popular back on their day with well over 100,000 cars sold in 1936. A lot of those were Terraplanes. So why is it that everyone in the comments seems to think this is an incredibly rare vehicle?

First of all, that was 87 years ago so most of these cars were straight up crashed, rotted out, or scrapped. On top of that, this one is a sedan so only so many of the Terraplane were built. Not to mention, Hudson is sort of a legend within the car community for producing some really interesting models. The brand isn’t around anymore so any Hudson is a rare one. With all of that in mind, it’s easy to see how special this vehicle really is.

