1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck Is A Storied Show Car

This classic Panel Truck has some serious upgrades.

In 1937, Ford had a pretty good formula working for it. It pioneered in the American auto industry, and was making challengers do some serious work to keep up. The looks of the 1937 line got a lot more rounded than before, with convex hoods and side grilles wrapped around the nose. This year of the brand’s evolution is a notable one, and no proper Ford collection is complete without a show quality 1937 Ford in its presence. Examples like this 1937 Ford Custom Panel Truck is a perfect candidate to bring home.

Ironically, the looks of this panel truck are set off by a color, courtesy of GM. It’s has GM’s code 418P Atomic Orange with a high shine clear coat. On the inside, you’ll find custom suede interior, black and tank custom dash, and more. Moving this custom truck is a 383 cubic inch White Performance 470-horsepower engine with 4bbl carb. The engine has aluminum heads, hydraulic roller cam, and forged pistons and rods. Backing the engine is a 4L601/700RH Transmission with 2400 stall speed torque converter.

Henderson Auctions is pleased to announce our upcoming October 2021 Collector Motor Series Auction conducted at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. This 100+ vehicle auction will include the entire Mike Drury collection, among many others. Limited consignments will be accepted for this auction. If you would like information on attending the auction or listing your vehicles in the auction call 225-686-2252 or 800-850-2252. None of the Barber collection is for sale or included in the auction, this is a private auction conducted by Henderson Auctions at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.









