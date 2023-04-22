Was a 1938 kidnapping victim spotted in High Point?

Apr. 22—HIGH POINT — In the midst of one of the biggest national news stories of 1938 — the widely publicized kidnapping of a 12-year-old schoolboy — why did all eyes suddenly turn to a used-car salesman in High Point?

Was he a suspect? Was he a witness? Did he have information that might help the FBI solve the lingering mystery of the boy's disappearance?

The boy, Peter David Levine, had gone missing on the afternoon of Feb. 24, 1938, in his hometown of New Rochelle, New York. As Peter was walking home from school, he stopped at a store to buy some candy. He never made it home, and ransom demands soon followed.

Peter became the latest in a string of kidnappings and ransom attempts in the United States during the 1930s, beginning with the best-known case — the abduction of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh's 20-month-old son — in 1932. The nation witnessed more than 20 major abduction cases during that decade, a trend so jolting that Life magazine labeled kidnapping "America's national crime."

In Peter's case, the New Rochelle Police Department and the FBI launched a massive search for the missing youth. Several ransom letters and calls were reported — seeking at least $30,000 — but the family's attempts to meet up with the kidnapper never materialized.

A month after Peter vanished, just as all hope was beginning to fade, a High Point man revived interest in the case — and found himself in the crosshairs of national media attention — when he claimed he'd had an encounter with Peter.

The man was June H. Johnson, a salesman for Gate City Motor Co. in Greensboro. On the morning of March 25, at a local cafe, Johnson nearly spewed his coffee when he spotted a bulletin the FBI had posted with a photo of Peter.

"Why, that's the boy who flagged me down for a ride last Tuesday night," Johnson said. "I would swear that's the same boy."

According to The High Point Enterprise, Johnson stated he was traveling from High Point to Thomasville around 10 p.m. on the night in question, when the boy, standing on the side of the road, flagged him down and asked for a ride. Johnson declined, telling the youth he was only going another mile or so up the road.

"Later," Johnson told The Enterprise, "I was certain I had seen him before, and told my wife I believed it was the Levine boy. I had a notion of going back and picking him up, but then I thought maybe there might be others waiting in the bushes for the boy to get the ride, and I decided to keep going."

According to Johnson, the boy was wearing knickerbockers and a jacket similar to the one his family members said he was wearing when he disappeared.

"He had a Northern brogue and needed a haircut badly," he added.

Had Johnson really seen Peter Levine, the youth whose disappearance had baffled law enforcement officials for a month? Why — and how — would the boy have found his way to High Point, some 500-plus miles from New Rochelle? And how had he gotten away from his kidnapper?

Johnson reported the incident to High Point police, who forwarded the information to the FBI. Newspapers across the country reported Johnson's claim, and a few even published a staged photograph of the High Point man studying a newspaper page with Peter's picture on it.

Alas, FBI officials investigated and, for reasons that were never made public, quickly discounted Johnson's claim that the young hitchhiker was Levine. Had Johnson lied about the incident — seeking his 15 minutes of fame, as people often do when someone is reported missing — or was he simply mistaken?

We'll never know.

What we do know, however, is that another two months passed before Peter's mutilated body was found in Long Island Sound, bringing the lengthy search to a tragic end. The search for the kidnapper intensified, but sadly, the crime was never solved.

In hindsight, it's too bad the young High Point hitchhiker wasn't Peter Levine. No 12-year-old kid should ever hitchhike, of course, but in this case, it would've been a better scenario than what really happened.

