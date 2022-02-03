1940 Willys Swoopster Is The Perfect Cruising Masterpiece

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Without a doubt, this car is one of the greatest automotive creations ever to grace the title of restomod!

The 1940s were an incredible time for the automotive industry because the swooping design mainly focused on the fenders and facia. Many Americans fondly remember time spent behind the wheel of a vintage Ford, Chevy, or Cadillac model. However, a few cars have been reserved for a particular class of obscure vehicles made in that time. Among these cars is a name that most of us have heard only when associated with the classic Jeeps of the 1940s. While those military machines were incredible for their time, we aim to talk about a different car that also sports the title of Willy's masterpiece. This is a 1940 Willys Swoopster!

It is clear from the exterior styling alone that this thing is far from stock, especially when examining the chrome deep dish wheels, which resemble a modern take on the original 1940s style. Wrapping those immaculate wheels is a set of low-profile tires that look primed for spirited driving and cruising applications. This is all complemented by the Ginger Ale exterior color scheme, which seems to be satin metallic from the pictures. The interior is just as beautiful with some brown leather bucket seats, interior panels, and what appears to be a period-correct steering wheel.

Under the hood is a gorgeous Nailhead V8 powerhouse that utilizes the full force of 401 cubic inches of displacement to produce a ton of horsepower for all of your racing needs. This power is made with the help of a four-barrel carburetor system making it the perfect Engine for any classic car enthusiast who enjoys the simple nature of a well-tuned carb. This incredibly potent V8 is connected to an intelligently designed 700R4 automatic transmission. Of course, this powertrain sounds incredibly well put together with a set of headers that boast a mighty roar upon starting. Without a doubt, this is the pinnacle of a resto-modded 1940s cruising champion for any enthusiast with a passion for style and speed.

