How a 1946 dispute over a broken radio in Tennessee helped spark the civil rights movement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – A historical marker recognizing one of the most pivotal moments in Columbia's history was installed in 2016 on a broken sidewalk in front of an abandoned building, covered in dust, almost forgotten.

Before then, a visual reminder of the incident, dubbed by many as the Columbia race riot of 1946, could only be found in history books propped on library shelves.

James Stephenson in his Navy uniform.
James Stephenson in his Navy uniform.

On Feb. 25, 1946, a dispute over a broken radio involving James Stephenson, 19, a U.S. Navy veteran, his mother Gladys and a white store clerk — led to a seminal court case some consider "the first step" in the U.S. civil rights movement.

As James Stephenson, a boxer, stood between the angry white store clerk and his mother, the clerk struck James in the head, prompting him to retaliate by pushing the clerk through the store window — both men and broken glass lying on the ground.

The altercation led to the arrest of the mother and son, an elevated charge of attempted murder against James Stephenson, the formation of an impending white mob and a court case that brought national attention to the Tennessee city.

After rumors swirled about the possible clash — or even worse a lynching — between Columbia's white and Black residents, the Tennessee Highway Patrol ended up storming a Black neighborhood known as the Bottom.

The historically Black business district on East 8th Street known as the &quot;Bottom&#x00201d; in Columbia, Tenn. was the site of the pivotal event in post-World War II America, commonly referred to as the Columbia race riot of 1946.
The historically Black business district on East 8th Street known as the "Bottom” in Columbia, Tenn. was the site of the pivotal event in post-World War II America, commonly referred to as the Columbia race riot of 1946.

In the decades following, the incident was largely "ignored," only discussed in hushed tones around the community, according to some longtime city residents, a dark part of history rather forgotten.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of that defining moment in Columbia's history that calls once again for attention.

Read more on race and identity: Sign up for USA TODAY’s This Is America newslette

This image published in The Daily Herald on Thursday, Feb. 28, 1946 shows group of Tennessee guardsmen marching through downtown Columbia.
This image published in The Daily Herald on Thursday, Feb. 28, 1946 shows group of Tennessee guardsmen marching through downtown Columbia.

A ‘turning point,’ not a riot

Maury County historian Jo Ann McClellan doesn't call what happened in 1946 a riot.

She and other historians struggle to find an appropriate word to describe it. During a recent interview, she said the word "uprising" was more fitting. McClellan said the day's events were a "turning point" in American history.

“People lose sight of the big picture,” McClellan said.

"It was not a riot. What they were doing was standing up for the right to be treated as a human being," she said. "It is about respect and treatment as a citizen of the U.S.”

The clashes between the white store clerk and the Stephensons, and Black residents and police, represented a cruel juxtaposition, reflecting the reality many young Black veterans faced after returning from fighting overseas in World War II.

The return home was a battleground for social change — a second war fought by Black veterans who had only recently returned from overseas, as Gail Williams O'Brien details in the groundbreaking book "The Color of the Law: Race, Violence, and Justice in the Post-World War II South."

This time, the conflict took place on their own soil, defending racial equality amid the lingering effects of slavery, ensuing aggression and the painful history of several lynchings in Columbia.

"They were defending themselves," O'Brien said on "History's Hook," a podcast hosted by Maury County Archives Director Tom Price.

Many media outlets at the time failed to highlight state law enforcement's role in storming a Black neighborhood, where stores and property in the Bottom were destroyed.

John Blackwell lies in the street after being beaten and dragged down the steps of the Loge Hall during the Tennessee Highway Patrol&#39;s early morning raid of Columbia&#39;s Black business district, the Bottom, on Feb. 26, 1946. Policeman Frank T. Collins and Constable Homer Copeland are seen passing in the background.
John Blackwell lies in the street after being beaten and dragged down the steps of the Loge Hall during the Tennessee Highway Patrol's early morning raid of Columbia's Black business district, the Bottom, on Feb. 26, 1946. Policeman Frank T. Collins and Constable Homer Copeland are seen passing in the background.

On the evening of Feb. 25, men from the Bottom shot out the lights of lampposts to deter visibility of intruders, while also shooting four approaching Columbia police officers with buck shots, causing minor injures. The next morning, state authorities, in position, descended into the neighborhood.

State authorities beat some residents and seized weapons, cash, jewelry and other property without a warrant. As the violent raid came to an end, over 100 Black residents were arrested. Two died in jail at the hand of law enforcement. Another died during a health emergency.

The ransacking of the neighborhood left a lasting economic, social and emotional scar on the community.

A member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol sweeps through Saul Blair&#x002019;s barbershop in the Bottom as a state guardsman looks through a window on Feb. 26, 1946.
A member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol sweeps through Saul Blair’s barbershop in the Bottom as a state guardsman looks through a window on Feb. 26, 1946.

A nod to racial justice: Virginia becomes first Southern state to vote to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2024

'First step' in civil rights movement

Price, an area historian with 30 years of experience in the field, said the event served as a kickstart for civil rights on the national scale.

“It took national significance as a trial,” Price said. “This is the impetus that starts civil rights in America from a legal standpoint.

"It was emblematic of a nationwide shift from mob violence against African Americans to increased confrontations between Blacks and the police in the courts. Legal precedent was set that marked a first step in Civil Rights in America using the law and legislation.”

Representatives of the state and defense stand expectantly July, 4, 1946, as Judge Joe M. Ingram, left, prepares to hand down one of several decisions in connection with the February racial uprising in Columbia, Tenn.
Representatives of the state and defense stand expectantly July, 4, 1946, as Judge Joe M. Ingram, left, prepares to hand down one of several decisions in connection with the February racial uprising in Columbia, Tenn.

Price said the event caught the attention of the "great influencers of the period." Among them were then President Harry Truman, prior First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Thurgood Marshall, legal counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, who eventually became the first black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Despite references in history books and newspaper headlines, historians today say the incident wasn't a "riot" at all, but an "uprising" that drew the eyes of America.

Following the events in Columbia, Truman established The President's Committee on Civil Rights with an executive order in December 1946.

"It marks a significant change in race relations not only in rural Tennessee but nationally. Historians count the event as the very first step in the civil rights movement," Price said.

The committee produced a 178-page report titled “To Secure These Rights: The Report of the President’s Committee on Civil Rights.” The report proposed the establishment of a permanent Civil Rights Commission, Joint Congressional Committee on Civil Rights, and a Civil Rights Division in the Department of Justice that would develop federal protections from lynching, fair employment and the abolishment of poll taxes.

The document also raised the possibility that a 1946 United Nations Charter could be used as a source of law to oppose ongoing racial discrimination in the U.S.

Attorneys Maurice Weaver, Z. Alexander Looby and Walter White led the courtroom defense of the 25 people charged.

How the case unfolded

Legal proceedings continued throughout the spring and summer of 1946, and 23 of the 25 Black defendants facing charges were acquitted by an all-white jury, according to the Tennessee Historical Commission.

The case concluded in a second trial at Columbia in November 1946, when Lloyd Kennedy was convicted for shooting at a white highway patrolman.

Twenty-five Black men sit in Maury County Court on May 28, 1946, for a hearing in their case.
Twenty-five Black men sit in Maury County Court on May 28, 1946, for a hearing in their case.

No race riot nor a lynching ever materialized that day.

But the damage was done.

A federal grand jury convened to investigate the charges of misconduct by the white authorities, but a local all-white jury absolved the officers of any wrongdoing.

Violence quelled as James Stephenson was put on a bus out of town to Chicago where his father lived, never to return.

After the verdict, historians like McClellan said Black people slowly began to see respect restored toward them.

The African American Heritage Society of Maury County dedicates the A.J. Morton Funeral Home historical marker on East 8th Street in 2016, recognizing what has come to be known as the 1946 Columbia race riot.
The African American Heritage Society of Maury County dedicates the A.J. Morton Funeral Home historical marker on East 8th Street in 2016, recognizing what has come to be known as the 1946 Columbia race riot.

McClellan, along with the African American Heritage Society of Maury County, led the charge in installing a historic marker in the city in 2016, acknowledging the uprising in 1946.

Morton Funeral Home was chosen as the site because that's where prominent business owner, James E. Morton along with other business owners and the Maury County Sheriff "strategized" about thwarting violence in Columbia and defending the Bottom against the rumored lynching. The men were also instrumental in devising the plan to get James Stephenson out of town and harm's way.

Time to deal with the past, pastor says

Trent Ogilvie, a local pastor who has spent the past 16 years as the executive director of the Columbia Housing and Redevelopment Corporation, said the city and its inhabitants have largely "ignored" the incident.

A generation later, that is slowly changing.

The front page of The Daily Herald chronicles the events of what has come to be known as the the Columbia race riot of 1946 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1946. Some recent historians dispute the term &quot;riot,&quot; describing the incident instead as an uprising when black residents defended their neighborhood, the Bottom, against a raid by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The front page of The Daily Herald chronicles the events of what has come to be known as the the Columbia race riot of 1946 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1946. Some recent historians dispute the term "riot," describing the incident instead as an uprising when black residents defended their neighborhood, the Bottom, against a raid by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“In order to move from the past we have to recognize it,” Ogilvie said.

“Ignoring it does not solve it. It continues to manifest itself in very different ways. That one event really brought to light the tension that existed in Maury County" he said. "A lot of those effects linger when you don’t properly deal with it.”

The Bottom community has experienced economic decline over the decades, while other parts of the city's downtown have experienced a recent Renaissance with booming new businesses, restaurants and boutiques.

"It did not recover," Ogilvie said. "Sometimes you win the battle, but you lose the war. Those businesses should be a part of the downtown business community. For it to have existed as such for so long, it is disturbing and troubling."

Leaders in the community seek to move forward while recognizing its history with the goal of improving the community for generations to come.

How does that happen? Education and a vision are key, said Ogilvie, who is also a part of the Stand Together Fellowship, a group of religious and civic leaders committed to bridging cultural and racial divides within Columbia.

“We can look at our history and our past, but at this point, we need to make sure we shape our future." Ogilvie said. "We should be having programs that teach people our entire history. We uplift the voices in the community and encourage our young people to be active and present in the community. We make sure they have access to the positions as teachers, CEOs and working in the banking industry.

"That is something that we can build on and try to move forward together," he said.

Contributing: Kerri Bartlett, The Columbia Daily Herald

A 14-hour car ride, but still no shot: Some use road trips, Facebook groups to hunt for vaccine

Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president expected to declare himself leader of Republican Party

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: How 'Columbia race riots' in Tennessee sparked civil rights movement

Recommended Stories

  • Raleigh police investigating city’s 2nd homicide this week after shooting victim dies

    Two 911 callers reported hearing six shots and a car speeding away.

  • Donald Trump Jnr says his father is 'the future of the Republican party'

    Donald Trump Jnr declared his father was the "future of the Republican Party" as he took aim at his GOP critics in a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday. Mr Trump previewed his father's return to the political stage on Sunday, when he will make his first speech since leaving the White House, saying: "I imagine it will not be what we call a low energy speech." "And I assure you that it will solidify Donald Trump and all of your feelings about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party," he added. The former US president will deliver the keynote address at CPAC, the largest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, on Sunday and is expected to deliver his verdict on the future of his party as well as the Biden administration. Mr Trump Jnr offered a glimpse of what attendees might expect from the address as he labelled Joe Biden's first month in office a "disaster" and took aim at his father's critics. Visitors to the conference in Orlando, Florida, were greeted by a golden statue of Donald Trump:

  • Raising the US minimum wage: what just happened and what comes next?

    A Senate official has ruled that the plan for a $15 minimum cannot be passed with only a simple majority but the fight is far from over Senator Bernie Sanders blamed the ruling that raising the minimum wage could not be part of budget reconciliation on ‘archaic and undemocratic rules’. Photograph: Susan Walsh/EPA It was a major plank of the Democratic plan to “build back better” – raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour as a way of boosting the economy during the pandemic and tackling poverty and income inequality. But on Thursday the much-vaunted plan hit a roadblock in the US Senate, which has knocked the proposal sideways. So what happened, and is this game over for the $15 minimum wage? What happened? The idea of pushing up the minimum wage in stages to $15 in 2025 was included in Joe Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus package that seeks to support vaccine distribution and an extension of unemployment benefit among other pandemic provisions. The minimum wage element of the bill was a very big deal. It would increase the incomes of 27 million Americans, with almost 1 million people lifted out of poverty, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The Democrats have decided to fast-track the bill as a way of avoiding Republican opposition through a channel known as “budget resolution”. That would provide for a simple majority vote in the Senate, avoiding the dreaded filibuster where 60 votes have to be attained – an impossible task given Republican intransigence within the new evenly split 50-50 Senate. The snag is that budget resolution is subject to strict limits on how it is applied, designed to prevent political leaders packing the bill with all sorts of goodies entirely unrelated to federal revenue or spending. The unelected keeper of those restrictions is Elizabeth MacDonough, the grandly titled Senate parliamentarian, who announced on Thursday that in her reading of the rules the $15 minimum wage was extraneous to budget legislation and thus had to be removed. How did that go down? Advocates of raising the minimum wage were incensed. Bernie Sanders, a longtime champion, said he strongly disagreed with the decision, which he blamed on “archaic and undemocratic rules”. Elizabeth Warren and many others said it was time to end the filibuster so that the provision could pass the Senate regardless, while the idea of firing MacDonough was also floated. By contrast, the top Republican on the Senate budget committee, Lindsey Graham, said he was “very pleased” by MacDonough’s intervention. Would it have passed in any case? There were some doubts that the stimulus bill would have passed with the minimum wage increase contained in it. Two Democratic senators on the right of the party, Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, had both put up resistance, and even Biden himself openly expressed skepticism that the provision would “survive”. The irony is that a $15 minimum wage is hugely popular among Americans of all political persuasions, with two-thirds supporting it, according to a 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center. Take Florida – the state voted for Trump in November, but it also backed by 60% a ballot initiative raising the minimum wage to $15 over the next five years. So what’s next? There are several directions in which the tussle could now go. Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate and the final arbiter on the chamber’s rules, has the authority to overrule the parliamentarian. But such a power has not been wielded since Nelson Rockefeller in 1975, and, besides, the White House has indicated that the vice-president will not take that route. An alternative “plan B” is emerging whereby the Democrats would replace the minimum wage provision in the stimulus bill with a tax penalty on large corporations paying workers less than $15 an hour. Democratic leaders think that such a tax mechanism might be more resilient in meeting the requirements of budget resolution. Working against that will be the desire of the White House to pass the stimulus bill quickly and not experience any further delays. A crunch deadline is fast approaching – on 14 March the existing jobless benefits start to expire and the Biden administration is keen to prevent unemployed workers falling into even greater hardship. Amid the plethora of possible next steps, one thing is certain: the fight for $15 is not over. In the past eight years the push for a decent minimum wage has snowballed across the US and around the world into a formidable movement, and no number of objections from unelected rules-keepers will hold it back for long.

  • Schiff says Biden should 'go further' in punishing Saudi prince for Khashoggi killing

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the White House didn’t go far enough in holding Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler accountable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

    So you're ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You're ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You're ready to stick it to the oil companies and you're definitely...

  • Senate Finance Chair Reveals New Plan for $15 Minimum Wage

    After a ruling forcing lawmakers to remove a minimum wage hike from a sweeping relief package, there's another path to that $15 hourly wage.

  • Lindsay Lohan and Crystal Waters See Streaming Surges Following ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lip Syncs

    Both Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors” and Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” saw huge surges in streaming numbers after being featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Waters rose to No. 9 on the Billboard dance/electronic charts after being featured in a lip sync battle between Denali and Kahmora Hall. A week after the Jan. 22 episode aired, the […]

  • GE's Downfall and Recovery: What's Luck Got to Do With It?

    Examining the role of luck in the company's fortunes and the approaches taken by two very different leaders.

  • Joe Biden’s Khashoggi sanctions show he is as toothless as Donald Trump when it comes to Saudi Arabia

    In the weeks before the November election, Joe Biden made a promise: should he become the next US president dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killers would be held to account. The pledge was widely welcomed by the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, which has long sought to recalibrate America’s relations with the kingdom. More moderate members, however, were mindful of the realpolitik at play. Saudi Arabia is the US’s longest-standing and most important Arab ally, a relationship Washington has carefully cultivated in the decades since the country discovered oil. Ties have been tested more recently, however, by the impetuous and ruthlessly ambitious young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who effectively took over the business of running the country from his aging father King Salman in 2015. It’s no secret Washington would have much preferred the king’s more cool-headed nephew, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. The Crown Prince, or MBS, as he is known, had pitched himself as a reformer, who was going to drag Saudi into the modern age. But the 35-year-old prince has launched a crackdown of opponents, arrested female activists demanding the right to drive and even members of his own family, as well as waged a devastating war in neighbouring Yemen.

  • Jennifer Aniston Shares a Rare Update from the Set of 'The Morning Show' Season 2

    "ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL."

  • A Citrus Squeezer is the Unexpected Gadget Every Kitchen Needs

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/AmazonThere’s an unspoken rule in the kitchen world about utensils and gadgets: if it doesn’t serve more than one purpose, it’s not worthy of your drawer space. I abide by this rule for the most part, but there are exceptions. For example, an apple corer is a time-saving game-changer, and I get a lot of use out of my pickle fork, thank you very much.My most recent addition—a citrus squeezer—is another. The first time I saw one in use by a friend of mine, I had zero clue what it was. It’s a hand-held contraption that has a sort of old-school aesthetic about it. But once said friend grabbed a lime and perfectly juiced it right into his beer, I knew I had to have one myself.Buy on Amazon, $15With very little force required on your end, you simply place half a lime or lemon into the squeezer and press. Voila! Your juice has arrived. The way it’s designed gets the majority of the juice out, keeps all the seeds in, and prevents messes. Also, it’s just a simple tool which is nice to have in a world of whizzing, whirring, blending contraptions.I found my own citrus squeezer on Amazon and pressed buy before said beer was even finished. The Zulay Premium Quality Metal Lemon Lime Squeezer is robust, and I like that it has a colorful coating that makes it easy to rinse in the sink. I went for yellow, but the squeezer also comes in but they also offer red, black, and neon green. Also, if you haven’t noticed, it has two separate compartments to easily fit citrus of differing sizes (looking at you, Key limes).Since then, I’ve used it when making ceviche, adding a bit of lemony kick to my salads and fish, and, of course, for taco Tuesdays. And now that Dry January is firmly in the rearview mirror, I’m excited to introduce the device to my bar, as well. Homemade cheladas, margaritas, and spritzers, here I come.Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-deputy accused of excessive force during arrest faces assault charges, SC cops say

    The deputy was fired in August, 11 days after state investigators said he unlawfully arrested someone in Greenville County.

  • Donald Trump to mark return to the stage with attack on Joe Biden in immigration speech

    Republicans are braced for Donald Trump's return to the political stage on Sunday with a speech capping a party conference dominated by loyalty to the former president. In his first speech since leaving the White House, Mr Trump is expected to further stake his claim as his party's ideological leader with attacks on Joe Biden and a strong emphasis on immigration The address marks his first major public appearance since retreating to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in southern Florida, after quitting Washington last month. It comes at the end of a three-day conference, during which other potential 2024 Republican candidates have fallen in line behind Mr Trump by espousing his America-first agenda. "Let me tell you right now, Donald J Trump ain't going anywhere," Texas senator Ted Cruz told attendees. Another potential 2024 contender, Florida senator Rick Scott, told the audience: "We will not win the future by trying to go back to where the Republican Party used to be. If we do, we will lose the working base that President Trump so animated."

  • Americans are dying of despair. COVID’s to blame, and Biden’s administration must address it | Opinion

    President Biden should create a Department of Loneliness — I’m serious — or, at the very least, a White House Commission on Loneliness to deal with the growing crisis of despair, drug addiction and suicides that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chile emerges as global leader in Covid inoculations with 'pragmatic strategy'

    After initially enduring criticism over its handling of restrictions, Chile moved to secure vaccines from a range of suppliers People wait for Covid vaccines in Santiago, Chile, on 16 February. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters Chile has administered more than 3.1m vaccine doses in just three weeks to emerge as a global leader in Covid-19 inoculations, trailing only the US, UK, UAE and Israel in vaccination doses per 100 people. Having initially endured heavy criticism over its handling of pandemic restrictions, Chile has moved quickly to secure vaccines from a range of suppliers and aims to have 80% of its population immunised against the virus by June. It has already vaccinated 16% of its 19 million citizens at hospitals, schools, stadia and municipal buildings throughout the country. “Chile can be proud of its inoculation process,” said the health minister, Enrique Paris, who assumed the role in June 2020 after his predecessor resigned amid a surging caseload. “To get to this point, we began work in May last year to guarantee that a sufficient quantity of safe and effective vaccines would be available to all Chileans.” The successful vaccine campaign stands in stark contrast with neighbouring countries. Chile’s vaccination rate of 16.78 doses per 100 people far outstrips the regional average of 2.83. Brazil, whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, has dismissed the virus as a “little flu”, has so far managed to vaccinate 3.67% of its population – but surpassed another grim milestone this week with 250,000 Covid-19 deaths recorded. Across the Andes, Argentina has administered 1.84 doses per 100 people. No other South American country has managed to vaccinate more than 1% of its population. Chile’s mass inoculation campaign began with those aged 90 and over on 3 February, and after administering more than 1m vaccinations in its first week has now covered 1.9 million people over the age of 65. A pathway has been laid out for the country to achieve herd immunity by June. In the current phase, over-65s, transplant recipients and those requiring dialysis are being vaccinated, while the latest shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech and SinoVac will also allow for 250,000 teachers to be given a first dose ahead of a return to school on 1 March. People aged between 60 and 64 will be targeted next, and from 8 March, anyone suffering from a chronic illness will be eligible to receive a vaccine. More than 20,000 people have died having contracted the virus in Chile, where 812,344 have tested positive for Covid-19 – with 39% of these infections concentrated in the capital, Santiago. While lockdowns have eased and tightened again over the summer months through a set of tiered restrictions, 30 of Chile’s 346 districts are currently in lockdown, with two more joining them from 27 February. A nationwide curfew remains in place, limiting movement between 11pm and 5am. “We have followed a pragmatic strategy,” said Rodrigo Yáñez, the undersecretary in Chile’s trade ministry, who has been tasked with securing vaccine supply. “We considered the technical and scientific merit of each vaccine rather than political factors and have reached agreements with a number of laboratories in case supply should slow down.” A state budget of $200m was set aside for the vaccination programme, although the overall cost could rise to nearer $300m, according to Yáñez. Chile has bought more than 35m vaccine doses, including 7.8m through the global Covax scheme, 10m each from the SinoVac Biotech and Pfizer laboratories, and further supplies from AstraZeneca – the only three manufacturers whose vaccines the country has approved to date. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to arrive on 24 December, with 20,000 doses used to vaccinate healthcare workers in direct contact with the virus, and other vaccines produced by the Johnson & Johnson and CanSino laboratories – both of which are single-dose – are currently being trialled in the country. Chile is also considering buying further supplies from the Sputnik V and CureVac laboratories. With vaccine doses delivered 28 days apart, the mass campaign to administer second doses will begin on 3 March – a year to the day since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chile.

  • Exclusive: Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, says minister

    Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

  • Federal officials charge more than 300 in U.S. Capitol riot

    "Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be," acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said.

  • Judge approves $650 million settlement of Facebook privacy lawsuit linked to facial photo tagging

    Facebook users claimed the company violated an Illinois law that prohibits a private entity from collecting biometric identifiers without consent.

  • Warner Bros’ ‘Tom & Jerry’ Runs Up Second-Best Opening During Pandemic With $13.7M

    Updated Sunday AM after Saturday 7:51 AM post: Warner Bros.’ day and date release of Tom & Jerry in theaters and on HBO Max has scored the second-best opening during the pandemic since theaters reopened in August, with $13.7M at 2,475 theaters. Warner Bros. also holds the domestic box office opening record during the pandemic with its […]

  • Ric Grenell on California recall: Not ‘about red state or blue state, it’s about frustrated state’

    Grenell, in an interview with Fox News at CPAC, didn’t rule out running for governor of California in a runoff.