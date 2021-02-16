1948 Cadillac Meteor Barn Find Rescued

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

An old ambulance gets the treatment it so richly deserves…

When most people see a car like this 1948 Cadillac Meteor in its very much barn-find condition, they automatically want to call it junk or a scrap heap. There’s rust all over the body, the front end fell off when it was dragged from the field where it sat for who knows how many years, and there’s so much more wrong with it. That’s what makes it being rescued so amazing.

Not everyone has the vision to see something in poor shape and realize its true potential. Too many people are too quick to write off anything that’s tired and old, that’s seen better days mainly because the process of resurrecting it looks like a lot of work. But as Thomas Edison once said, “Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”

This old Caddie is definitely going to require some serious work. After a life of transporting the sick, injured, and dying it was finally laid to rest in a field. Maybe someone meant to do something with it for years but things kept getting in the way.

We’re sure the guy who acquired this old ambulance will push through this project just fine. After all, it looks like we’re not dealing with some rookie here since just getting this thing onto the trailer took a lot of effort. But for those of you who are neck-deep in a project car and feel like you’ll never get everything buttoned up, know there is hope and an end if you keep moving forward. Henry Ford said, “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” Doing things that are worthwhile often isn’t easy.

We hope to see this old Cadillac Meteor ambulance when it’s fully restored. Check out the rescue video included with this story.

