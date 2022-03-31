1948 Chevrolet Stylemaster Needs A Bath

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This old Chevy is ready for a wash.

The 1940s were a pretty exciting time for the American Automotive industry that we all know and love so dearly, as the end of WW2 brought on some significant economic progress. This meant that American youths were buying cars left and right, which created a market focused on things that younger buyers cared about, like performance. Many of these automotive legends are still around today, making them a fabulous gem to find in any barn or abandoned field. Some of these old legends even get saved by dedicated enthusiasts willing to get their hands dirty and fix them up.

That's precisely what happened to this particular 1948 Chevrolet Stylemaster, whose exterior has been covered in decades of dust and grime. Over 72 years later, the car is ready to be pulled out of the garage and hosed down for the first time in its life. You could cut through the tension with a knife before the water starts to sift through the heavy layer of debris. Furthermore, it would appear that most of the paint is still in pretty good shape despite being berated by the elements for so many decades. All of this is to say that there was an insane amount of suspense before the detailing.

Every shot of the water cutting through the dirty paint and rebuilding the exterior's incredible beauty is beholding. It is satisfying and enlightening to see what this car may have looked like in the past. The beautiful bright blue paint shined through the age like the joyful sedan it was always meant to be when all was said and done. Even the white wall tires got a clean-up from the detailing crew, which brought a ton of life back to the vintage luxury car. It's incredible to watch this car recover from the depths of age and decay, and the vehicle may soon be restored to its original condition.

