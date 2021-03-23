1951 Mercury 2-Door Coupe: Best Done Bold

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The 1951 Mercury 2-door coupe is anything but subtle.

1949 was one of the most successful years for Mercury leading the brand to be recognized as one of the most popular among buyers of the time despite a simple lineup consisting of just one model. A new model, the Monterey, was added the following year and the Eight was continued though the 1951 model year before being replaced in 1952. Regardless, 1951 was an incredible year for the Mercury 2-Door Coupe. Styling consisted of bold body lines, flashy chrome bumpers, grilles, and trim, and a unique split windshield. Other features that made the Coupe a heavy hitting competitor to the crowd of Chrysler, GM, and independent models consisted of a Flathead V8 engine and a set of white wall tires.

While these Coupes do look good when restored with subtle finishing touches, there is nothing quite like an eye-catching build complete with a candy coat paint job and pin-striping to push it over the top. Throw in power everything, a custom leather interior, and an 18-inch set of wheels and you have a true showstopper just begging to be driven.

Vicari Auctions is offering this Candy Green example complete with a custom leather interior by Paul Atkins and custom pinstripes by Joe Vincent. Other custom features include a complete belly pan under chassis, shaved door handles and poppers, an electric trunk opener, and power steering, windows, seats, and antenna. Under the hood is a mildly modified 281-cid Flathead V8 paired to an automatic transmission. Less than 1000-miles have been put on this car since the build adding even more value to this rare opportunity to own a car that will undoubtedly be a local car show favorite.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.