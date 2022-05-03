1953 Ford Custom Pickup Truck Is A Vintage Workhorse

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This truck is an example of vintage modification done right!

Ford has been in the business of making small and large pickup trucks since vehicles like the Model TT assisted skilled labor workers across the nation in building their craft. Because of this incredible innovation, Ford was able to corner the pickup truck market in the earlier years of automobiles. Nowadays, people generally have less need for a truck, but their popularity continues to rise as the truck enthusiast community expands the possibilities of modification and style. If you happen to be a truck enthusiast like us, you’ll understand the importance of a great truck. However, this particular vehicle does more than deliver on that!

The first notable attribute displayed by this vintage workhorse has got to be the low-slung stance which shows the truck hovering just above the ground. Along with the ability to make tight corners and lower the center of gravity, this is one of the most significant modifications to the appearance. While the truck certainly looks fantastic, the proper focus of this custom beast is performance, of which it has plenty. So what is it that makes this beautiful pickup so dastardly fast and fun to drive?

You’ll find the answer to that question under the hood, where a massive V8 engine sits, powering the rear wheels with thunderous grace. Spinning the back tires is a breeze with that potent engine, but the real fun comes with the transmission. Transferring all of that power to the road is an automatic transmission that utilizes intelligent design and quick shifting to create a raw but controllable driving experience. So now you can cruise around in this sleek black beast without worrying about shifting while still having plenty of performance at your fingertips. If that sounds like a great opportunity, you had better hurry to get your hands on this incredible 1953 Ford F100 Custom Pickup Truck.

This car has been consigned to the 7th Annual Salt Lake City Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group. The auction is Saturday, May 14 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. To consign your car and/or to register to bid on this and other cars in the auction see here.



