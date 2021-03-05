1955 Chevy Bel Air Just As It Was Intended To Be

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic is an original survivor.

Chevrolet changed the course of history in 1955 and revamped their brand with the introduction of the newly redesigned Bel Air. It featured an all new, almost futuristic look that had the ability to make the average American feel as though they were driving a much more expensive Cadillac. Available as a hardtop, convertible, or Nomad wagon the new Chevrolet was truly a car for everyone. So much so that Chevy ended up garnering a whopping 44-percent of the low-priced market segment.

One of the biggest selling points for the new Tri-Five was a true game changer - the Chevy small block V8 engine. This 265-cid V8 engine was rated at 162-horsepower, or 180-horsepower when equipped with the optional power package. Though the new engine raised the bar for performance oriented buyers, it wasn’t all about horsepower. It also allowed for the use of an all new 12-volt electrical system which brought even more luxuries to one of the most popular cars of the 1950s.

Today, the Tri-Five lives on. It is not too uncommon to see them driving down the modern road and there hasn’t been a car show short of at least one example since that very first year. Unfortunately, the V8 engine that made its debut in 1955 quickly caught the attention of hot rodders and finding one of these beautiful cars unmodified in an original looking trim can be difficult.

Raleigh Classic Car Auctions is offering this stunning 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible. A beautiful red and white paint scheme is fully representative of the time and continues to the interiors two-tone upholstery. This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible has had a professional restoration and has just 74,549 miles on the clock. Options such as power steering, dual exterior chrome rear mirrors and fender skirts make this show quality Bel Air an excellent example of the best of 1955.

