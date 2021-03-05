1955 Chevy Bel Air Just As It Was Intended To Be

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic is an original survivor.

Chevrolet changed the course of history in 1955 and revamped their brand with the introduction of the newly redesigned Bel Air. It featured an all new, almost futuristic look that had the ability to make the average American feel as though they were driving a much more expensive Cadillac. Available as a hardtop, convertible, or Nomad wagon the new Chevrolet was truly a car for everyone. So much so that Chevy ended up garnering a whopping 44-percent of the low-priced market segment.

One of the biggest selling points for the new Tri-Five was a true game changer - the Chevy small block V8 engine. This 265-cid V8 engine was rated at 162-horsepower, or 180-horsepower when equipped with the optional power package. Though the new engine raised the bar for performance oriented buyers, it wasn’t all about horsepower. It also allowed for the use of an all new 12-volt electrical system which brought even more luxuries to one of the most popular cars of the 1950s.

Today, the Tri-Five lives on. It is not too uncommon to see them driving down the modern road and there hasn’t been a car show short of at least one example since that very first year. Unfortunately, the V8 engine that made its debut in 1955 quickly caught the attention of hot rodders and finding one of these beautiful cars unmodified in an original looking trim can be difficult.

Raleigh Classic Car Auctions is offering this stunning 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible. A beautiful red and white paint scheme is fully representative of the time and continues to the interiors two-tone upholstery. This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible has had a professional restoration and has just 74,549 miles on the clock. Options such as power steering, dual exterior chrome rear mirrors and fender skirts make this show quality Bel Air an excellent example of the best of 1955.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line First Drive Review | Pragmatism meets performance

    When the current Sonata was introduced, Hyundai designer Haksoo Ha promised that it would "… excite people who are looking for a sedan.” Apart from product planners, we don't know many people who are genuinely excited by a mainstream midsize sedan, and perhaps that’s why decision was made to diverge from the mainstream with the 290-horsepower 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line. Yes, the “N” brand makes its way to Hyundai’s four-door for 2021.

  • Rolls-Royce unveils ‘Colours of Cullinan Collection’

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reveals a collection of Cullinans in special new colors. Named after the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, these luxury SUVs are befitting of their custom finishes that were specifically developed by Bespoke Creative at Goodwood. The Cullinan in Rolls-Royce Bright Red is the first out of the Colours of Cullinan Collection to be delivered, and will soon be followed by Cullinans finished in Paradiso Blue, Selby Green, and Dark Olive. Completing the collection will be commissions in Peacock Blue, Bright Green, Forge Yellow, and the highly-anticipated Plum. The first four Cullinans have already been received in the United States while the last four are still in the final stages of development and production. “When our clients commission a Rolls-Royce motor car, colour is the most outward expressions of their personality. At Rolls-Royce Motor Cars we have more than 44 thousand colours in our working palette and are constantly experimenting with new and creative commissions,” said President & CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Americas, Martin Fritsches. Especially as so many of our clientele throughout North America have elected to celebrate their commissions with personal, vibrant, and unique colours and colour combinations, we created this collection to share these emotions and stimulate ideas with luxury lovers everywhere," he added. The said Colours of Cullinan Collection is set to inspire the British luxury car manufacturer’s clientele in North America. “We wanted to give our clients the chance to see and be inspired by colours that had been developed previously through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design department but may not have seen the light of day through this limited run Bespoke Collection,” commented Will Vetter, Product Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas. The Cullinans in this collection are already bound to the homes of Rolls-Royce clients in the States, although some of the cars in this collection will be used by the brand to inspire personal creations. “When a designer takes cues from the world around us or even a client’s vision, the process to make it into a reality on a Rolls-Royce is complicated, complex with painstaking precision and sometimes unexpected delightful results,” added Vetter. Rolls-Royce Bespoke commissions can be requested by visiting a local Rolls-Royce dealership. Photos from Rolls-Royce Also Read: The new generation Rolls-Royce Ghost arrives Rolls-Royce reveals first images of Dawn Silver Bullet Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy is now 110 years old

  • All Volvo Vehicles Will Be Electric by 2030

    The appeal of electric cars keeps growing — and Volvo is pledging to meet the demand.

  • This Could Be Your Only Chance To Get Behind The Wheel Of A Puma AM4

    Check out this extraordinarily unique car!

  • ‘Turner & Hooch’: Movie’s Reginald VelJohnson To Reprise Character On Disney+ Sequel Series – Photo

    EXCLUSIVE: New Turner, new Hooch, same David Sutton. Reginald VelJohnson, who co-starred in the 1989 film Turner & Hooch, will reprise his role as David Sutton — now a mayor — on the upcoming Turner & Hooch sequel series for Disney+. On the show, from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, when an ambitious, buttoned-up US […]

  • Despite no combine, NFL releases list of who merited invites

    The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the almost-certain top overall draft pick by Jacksonville, and Ohio State's Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools.

  • Why RHONJ 's Melissa Gorga Will Confront Teresa Giudice When She's "Wrong"

    In an exclusive chat with Justin Sylvester on E! News' Daily Pop, Melissa Gorga sounded off on RHONJ drama, her marriage and Teresa Giudice's new man.

  • Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric

    Volkswagen wants electric vehicles to make up the majority of European sales for its core brand by 2030, it said on Friday, the latest carmaker to accelerate the shift towards battery-powered models. Fully electric vehicles are expected to account for more than 70% of its total European vehicle sales by 2030, compared with a previous target of 35%, the world's second-largest carmaker said as it unveiled its 'Accelerate' strategy. "With Accelerate we are increasing the speed on our path to a digital future," said Ralf Brandstaetter, who heads the Volkswagen brand and also sits on the group's management board.

  • Simone says: Olympic champ pushes for change in, out of pool

    The pool has long been home to Simone Manuel. Outside of it, the Olympic champion is pushing herself in a new endeavor to boost the profile of women’s sports. It will create content for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok as well as its own YouTube channel.

  • Colossal team effort used to transform 'Colosseum' into dirt track

    Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said his department was on hand at Bristol Motor Speedway when the first shovelfuls of dirt landed this winter. Since then, the dirt has arrived by the truckloads to total roughly 20,000 cubic yards, and the trips to the Tennessee track have become more regular, up to […]

  • The Last Year For The Viper Is Responsible For The Best Vipers Ever Made

    Dodge poured everything into this Viper!

  • This Custom Supercharged GMC Truck Is Sick

    It’s like an off-road hotrod…

  • New This Week: 6 Bold Bathrooms With a Shower-Tub (6 photos)

    If you’ve got a compact bathroom and want the freedom of being able to take a bath or a shower, you really have only one option: a shower-tub combo. It’s an especially good solution for a secondary bath used by kids, who often prefer baths when they’re younger and a shower when they become teenagers....

  • Hellcat-Driving Great Grandma Makes You Look Like A Sissie

    Send it, granny!

  • 9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13

    Nine migrants in an SUV packed with 25 people that drove through an opening in a border wall suffered major injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer and killed 13 others inside, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Seventeen occupants in the 1997 Ford Expedition were Mexican — 10 who died and seven who were injured. The Guatemalan government said Thursday that a 23-year-old Guatemalan woman died.

  • No. 1 Gonzaga 2 wins away from joining rare NCAA company

    In the aftermath of completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history last week, Mark Few likened what top-ranked Gonzaga has accomplished so far to running a long-distance race. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. Two more wins next week at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs will join even more select company with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

  • Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet during her interview with Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex wore three sparkly bangles while filming her Oprah interview, one of which belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.