1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR Gullwing Becomes Most Expensive Car Sold In 67 Years

That’s a little more than anyone expected.

We’ve all seen some pretty crazy expensive luxury cars out there roaming the streets and showing off their incredible high value designs, but have you ever wondered what car holds the record for the most expensive in history? Well, you actually might be quite surprised to hear this but it isn’t the good old classic Ferrari you might be thinking of. In fact, it’s a company that similarly created a large following for itself in the world of luxury and performance but with German roots instead of Italian. That’s right, I’m talking about Mercedes.

What should come as no surprise is that the Mercedes 300 SLR Gullwing is a ridiculously valuable classic car to say the least. That’s exactly why a stunning example of that model has recently gained the title of the most expensive car ever sold. But with a price tag of $143 million, what’s so special about this particular going that makes it unlike anything else on the market?

Well, this is an Allen hot example of which, along with being named after its creator, means that it is one of only two produced. Sure, the 300 SLR is already a pretty rare car but only a special few in the world can truly say that they are anywhere near one of a kind. On top of that, both cars have remained in the possession of the Mercedes-Benz company since their production and who knows if Mercedes will ever part ways with the other car. Essentially, what this means is that this really might be the only opportunity buyers have to get their hands on one of these cars for literally decades. All things considered, it’s really not that crazy to see how this car became the most expensive one ever sold. Regardless, this car now holds the world record and it’s gonna take something really ferocious to ever even try and defeat it.

