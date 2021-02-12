1957 Chevy Bel Air Is America's Favorite '50s Classic
⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious
This Bel Air is a perfect example of an era!
The 1957 Chevy Bel Air is easily the most recognizable car from the era. It was king of the quintessential Tri-Five line that brought the world the drool-worthy mid-50s Chevy body style. This particular example has undergone the proper work to make it a perfect example of the most iconic car to roll out of the 1950s.
Want to learn more about the Chevy Bel Air? We have an extensive Knowledge Base of information here.
1957 represents the most popular year model for the Tri-Five family, and more specifically the Chevy Bel Air. The headline for the 1957 year model was the availability of the V8 283 cubic inch engine, which is the bored out version of the 265. While the 162-horsepower 265 cubic-inch was still available for that year, the 185-horsepower 283ci engine was more popular, for obvious reasons.
This particular 1957 Bel Air example has undergone a complete restoration and was put together with high quality performance parts. She is powered by a 540 cubic-inch Dart engine with a Demon carburetor. It exhales through Hooker headers and into a Borla exhaust system.
The power from the giant engine goes though a four-speed automatic 4L80 overdrive transmission and feeds into a carbon fiber driveshaft, and then into a custom 9-inch Ford rearend with a locker - so you can do burnouts all day long. The front axle is an Art Morrison Setup and you can really feel the ride quality going down the road. Additionally, its equipped with Dakota Digital gauges, a Vintage Air System, power windows, power steering and Wilwood Disc brakes on all four corners. See it here.
Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.