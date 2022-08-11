1957 Chevy Bel Air Is America's Favorite '50s Classic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Bel Air is a perfect example of the era!

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon, and this fully restored example is ready to join any collection as a high-quality show car and cruiser.

Classic Chevrolet Tri-Five cars are some of America's most sought-after vehicles for car collectors. These cars were the first of their kind to ever combine a low sticker price, luxury, and performance to allow the younger generation of the time to create one of Chevy's most popular classic cars.

This particular 2-door 1957 Chevy Bel Air is a California car. In 2017, a rebuild of the Chevy was started, and it was recently completed in 2020. Since the rebuild, less than 1,000-miles have been put on the Bel Air.

While it does have the looks of a proper cruiser, don’t underestimate this Bel Air. Once you pop the hood, you’ll learn that it’s powered by a 383 cubic-inch stroker engine, which is outfitted with aluminum heads full length headers, Holley Simper EFI with Holley control box and distributor. The stroker engine feeds into a 700r4 transmission with shift kit and 1800 -2000 torque converter.

It also features Dakota Digital gauges, Vintage Air, as well as power steering. Stopping power comes from 4-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, and it rolls on Foose wheels. See it here.

