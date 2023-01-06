This 1959 El Camino Is Selling At No Reserve at GAA's February Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Grab this rare and fully restored Tri-Power muscle car pickup before it’s gone.

There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348ci V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.

An AACA Grand National First Prize Winner 2015, this El Camino wows from the inside out. With a standout shine, the white paint almost matches the brightwork’s gleam in the sunlight. This ride rolls on factory wheels and wide whitewall tires. Around back, the bed doesn’t have any scratches or dents, but instead immaculate white paint and freshly stained wood slats, looking gorgeous as can be. Even the inside of the tailgate is straight and fits excellently.

Back to the interior, it presents well with factory equipment throughout, including the factory radio. Considering how beautiful this ride looks throughout, it's a wonder if it's ever been left outside, and looks like it has never even left the garage!

Anyone who wants to say this Chevy isn’t a real muscle car doesn’t really know what this powertrain is capable of. A Tri-Power 348ci V8 puts out about 335-horsepower and allows a car to run 0 to 60 in about 7 seconds, plus hit almost 130 mph. That’s not too shabby for something made in the late 50s/early 60s.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.