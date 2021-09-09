How a 1960s Structo toy truck is restored
Joe runs the YouTube channel Joe DIY, where he restores vintage toy cars and trucks. He walks us through the process of how he restores a rusty 1960s Structo scissor-lift airport truck. This truck is special because it is an operational toy truck with moving parts, and it resembles an actual high-lift truck. He uses tools such as a sandblaster to remove the rust and an ultrasonic cleaner to clean the tires. For more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcXFsi8mPaxi5BY1I2uSXKA https://www.facebook.com/JoeDIYOfficial https://www.instagram.com/joe_diy/