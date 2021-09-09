How a 1960s Structo toy truck is restored

Axios

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals."What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published Oct. 5 by Harper Collins. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A former West Wing colleague of Grisham's tells Axios: "When I heard this, all I could think about was Stepha