1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible With Suicide Doors Oozes Cool

Is there anything more killer than suicide doors?

There's no denying that the Lincoln Continental is the that exudes elegance. Attention would be demanded by its presence when cruising through town in this old-school 1962 Lincoln Continental convertible. is pleased to announce the opportunity to own one incredibly fine example of a fourth-generation Continental.

Penned up by the vice president of Ford design, Elwood Engel, the fourth-generation Continental features a sleek, massive body and weighs in at about 5,000 pounds. The design for the car was first proposed for the Ford Thunderbird, but executives decided to use it for the new Lincoln Continental instead.

Finished in a deep glossy black, this Continental appears to be in fantastic shape all around. The body panels look factory perfect, and the paint has this Continental shining like a diamond. Even more, this '62 Lincoln is equipped with the iconic suicide doors. Click here to learn more about this car.

