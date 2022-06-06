1964 Buick Electra Races SN95 LS Turbo Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Well this is an odd matchup…

If you were to select an ideal car for a drag racer build, a Buick Electra would probably be the last thing on a very long list. Usually, people don’t think of a full-size luxury sedan as something which will whip down the track in a fury, so when we saw one took on a turbocharged LS SN95 Mustang in a drag race, we were immediately intrigued. Either the Buick has some tricks up its sleeve or this would be a complete blowout.

To be fair, not everyone gets all worked up in a cold sweat when it comes to the SN95. Sure, some just love that generation of the Mustang, but for many it’s a forgettable or even a regrettable part of the past. But with an LS swap this thing becomes blasphemous to some and more respectable to others.

But adding a turbo system to an SN95 changes everything. The mods on this Ford push it into the unlimited class, but since this competition was completely open, so these two oddly matched rides could line up against each other. Since we don’t see races like this often, and we don’t know too much about the turbo system or other modifications on the SN95, this truly is a wild card where anything could happen.

Of course, the 1964 Buick Electra has a 455ci big block V8 but it’s naturally aspirated, so no blower is helping to force air into those cylinders. Will that be enough to embarrass the pony car, or is this another case of a powerful yet heavy ride getting smoked by something lighter?

Which one would you put your money on? Let us know in the comments and then check out the video of the race to see if you were right or wrong.

