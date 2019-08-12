1964 Chevy Corvette Packs A BluePrint 350

It also wears the factory-original Tuxedo Black paint.

One of the greatest things about America’s sports car is that it not only looks good, it has always been created for drivers. Spend some time behind the wheel of this 1964 Chevrolet Corvette and you’ll understand just how much fun it can be. This one has an upgraded engine, while preserving a shocking amount of the factory setup.

The previous owner has kept the original 327ci V8, but it currently isn’t installed in the car. Instead, a BluePrint 350ci V8 sits under the hood, providing a significant uplift in performance. It works with the factory Muncie 4-speed manual, so you get that fully immersive driving experience. What’s more, chrome valve covers and air cleaner on the BluePrint 350 engine present well, so you’re not at all ashamed to pop the hood.

Everyone will stare at this ride because it looks good. What’s more amazing is to realize you’re seeing the original Tuxedo Black, not a fresh coat of paint. You can decide to keep the survivor paint and enjoy the patina, or have it corrected. All the factory badging is present and in good condition, as is the small amount of exterior brightwork.

Matching the exterior is a nice black interior. The seat padding isn’t flattened out and the upholstery shows no major damage. Carpeting from the seating area all the way to the cargo in the rear looks great. The car also comes with floormats, all the original controls, plus the door cranks and pulls complete and functional.

You can get this ‘Vette through Street Dreams. Despite being only the second production year for the C2 Corvettes, it comes with quite a few aesthetic changes, and so is significant to the model history. The split rear window was eliminated for 1964, as were the faux air intakes in the hood, along with a few other aesthetic tweaks.

