1964 Pontiac GTO Vert Is Selling Next Month at Maple Brothers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's selling at their Oklahoma City Auction and has a 389 and a four-speed.

The 1964 Pontiac GTO Convertible is a shining example of automotive history and an embodiment of the American muscle car era. With its iconic design, powerful performance, and open-top driving experience, this classic beauty continues to captivate car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Listed on Maple Brothers Auction, this 1964 Pontiac GTO Convertible is a true gem that takes us back to a bygone era. Finished in a striking black exterior, this car exudes an air of sophistication and style. The convertible top adds a touch of elegance and offers the thrill of open-air driving, allowing occupants to fully immerse themselves in the exhilarating experience.

Under the hood lies a potent powertrain that defines the essence of a true muscle car. Powered by a robust V8 engine, this Pontiac GTO delivers impressive performance and a distinctive exhaust note that evokes a sense of power and excitement. The engine's roaring presence is matched by the car's sleek and aggressive design, featuring sculpted lines, a bold front grille, and chrome accents that add a touch of glamour.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a timeless interior that combines comfort and classic style. The black upholstery complements the exterior's sleekness, while the spacious seating provides a comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. The dashboard features an array of gauges and controls, allowing the driver to stay connected and in control of the car's performance.

As a highly sought-after collector's item, this 1964 Pontiac GTO Convertible holds significant historical value. The GTO, which stands for "Gran Turismo Omologato," was a groundbreaking model that ignited the muscle car revolution. It paved the way for a new era of high-performance vehicles that combined style, power, and affordability.

Owning a piece of automotive history like this Pontiac GTO Convertible is a dream come true for car enthusiasts and collectors. Its rarity and timeless appeal make it a valuable investment, not only in terms of monetary worth but also in the enjoyment and pride that comes with owning such an iconic vehicle.

If you're in the market for a classic car that represents the golden age of American muscle, the 1964 Pontiac GTO Convertible is an excellent choice. With its captivating design, exhilarating performance, and the allure of open-top driving, this Pontiac GTO is a true automotive masterpiece that continues to turn heads and evoke admiration wherever it goes.

Whether you're a collector, a nostalgia-driven enthusiast, or someone who appreciates the beauty of classic cars, the 1964 Pontiac GTO Convertible holds a special place in automotive history. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable piece of Americana and experience the thrill of driving a true classic that will never go out of style.

This vehicle and many more are for during the Maple Brothers Collector Car Auction. Join us in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center July 28-29. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.