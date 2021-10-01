1964 Pontiac GTO Longing for A New Road To Pioneer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Turn every head with this GTO!

The 1964 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.

Under the hood of this car is a fantastic 427 ci LS7 V8 engine that produces massive power. Without a doubt, that gigantic powerhouse is more than enough to separate this car from the rest of the pack. However, there is even more to this puzzle than just power because accompanying that motor is an excellent manual transmission which makes it incredibly fun to drive. This sleek black beast is a monster on wheels, and, no matter the opponent, this insane workhorse can leave the competition in the dust.

The four headlights on this car help to show off the body lines exceptionally well. With a black metallic shine accompanying the exterior and a set of chrome and black wheels tying the whole package together. Without a doubt, this 1964 Pontiac GTO is the pinnacle of what a muscle car should be, and any Pontiac lover would be incredibly excited to get their hands on it. However, it won't be up for grabs for much longer as there are already buyers knocking on the door hoping to see it for themselves. So the only question is, are you ready for this car?

This car is being sold at the Vicari Biloxi Sale. If you have a car to consign here or would like to register to bid here please visit vicari.com.

