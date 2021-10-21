1964 Volkswagen Bug Is A One Family Vintage VW

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Bug comes from a single family.

In 1964, the current consignor’s parents bought this 1964 Volkswagen Bug brand new. When his daughters needed to learn how to drive, they learned on this car, and used it throughout their high school years. In 1993, it was sold to a close friend who only put 350 miles on it, for a total of now 119k original miles. You can put many more miles to come on it yourself, thanks to Henderson Auctions, which is auctioning off this 1964 Volkswagen Bug.

In addition to being restored to concours condition, this Bug is loaded with options like factory metal crank open sunroof, pop out rear windows, heater and push button radio. The engine was rebuilt with about 90k miles on it, and spark plug wires, distributor cap, belts, hoses, all seals and engine gaskets and decals were all replaced. The interior is all new, as well as the window seals, hood, and seals throughout the car. Brakes were also serviced less than 250 miles ago, and everything is in pristine condition.

