1965 K-Code Mustang Sports Great Power And Fastback Style

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You could be the owner of this incredible classic American pony car which sports one of the best engines of its time and style to match.

Performance has always been a massive focus for the ford Mustang and the various trim levels that populate the pony car lineup. From wild GT500s built by Shelby American to dominate the drag strip and road racing track to the potent GTs, which provide a ton of drivability and performance on the street. These cars seem to be the perfect vehicles for anyone looking to get into a tremendous overall American performance car. While the modern models are certainly insane in terms of their outstanding performance, today, we aim to talk about a car whose reputation for speed came from the first generation of the Mustang.

This stunning pony car is a 1965 Ford Mustang GT K-Code which sports quite a few intense features that would have made it a serious competitor for the time. First of all, under the hood is the famous 289 ci Hi-Po V8 engine which produces a ridiculous 271 horsepower. This number was a severe deal back in the day as the Mustang was far lighter and cheaper than any of its muscle car opponents at the time. Nevertheless, cars like this were revolutionary in their time as they showed everyone that you could make an affordable high-performance car with tons of power and drivability for the younger audience. This is made even better by the four-speed manual transmission, one of the most incredible performance options you could find in 1965.

The exterior is coated in a metallic light blue paint which perfectly contours the car’s beautiful body lines. Many proponents of the Mustang brand have deemed the first-generation fastback Mustang one of the most beautiful cars ever crafted. We can understand that sentiment with this car. But, of course, the interior is just as well prepared with a blue and white leather color scheme spread throughout the seats and door panels. Without a doubt, this is the perfect car for any classic ‘Stang enthusiast with a need for style and performance from the mid-1960s.

Story continues

This vehicle and many more are for sale at Maple Brothers Oklahoma City sale. Join us February 18-19 in the OKC Convention Center. Bidding is available in-person or online. For more information and to register to bid or consign your vehicle visit www.maplebrothersauction.com.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.