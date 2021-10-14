1966 Chevy Impala Barn Find Emerges From The Rough

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This ‘60s Chevy masterpiece has a lot of work ahead before it can touch the road once again.

The 1966 Chevrolet Impala is one of those cars whose image precedes it so well that they are instantly recognizable, even in a crowd of similar Chevys of the time. Thus, GM was doing something very right when they designed the fourth generation of this beautiful American icon. This reputation led to many considering the 1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala to be their classic dream car to either restore or buy in working condition and drive it until the wheels fell off. Unfortunately, in this particular case, it would appear that the previous owner did the latter of those two options, which has led to it now needing some serious TLC.

While most of the body seems alright on the passenger side, the rest of the car is an entirely different story. It would appear that the car has had quite a few fender benders in its time as it now sports a caved-in roof, destroyed the driver's side fender, and a crater in the driver side quarter panel. This damage is accompanied by the aged material, which makes up the whole body, giving the car a rugged patina. Whoever ends up with this project on their hands will have their work cut out for them.

The main reason that this classic car connoisseur decided to purchase this vintage vehicle was that, frankly, he liked the valve covers. These covers help show off the 327 ci two-barrel carbureted V8 engine, which puts out a whopping 0 horsepower in its current state as it is seized. None of the wheels on this car turned, and all four tires are flat. This means that this car will be more than this guy can handle, so he's taking his valve covers and trading the car for a '50s classic. We hope to see this glorious machine brought back to life shortly and readily await the day that it will kiss the asphalt once again.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.