1966 Cobra Swiped From California Hotel

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The classic car was in the process of being sold to a new owner.

Updated with surveillance photo 7/30:

Police are on the lookout for a 1966 Ford Cobra convertible that was recently stolen from an Anderson, CA hotel. Rob Roberts and his wife were in from out of town to have some work done to the car prior to selling it, when it was snatched, along with a car trailer at 5 am in the morning.

Roberts’ wife heard a noise in the early morning on Thursday, July 15th when she looked out the hotel window to see their car trailer being driven off. The $125,000 dollar car was inside that trailer, but it’s not clear if the crooks knew if the car was in the trailer or not. Gaia Hotel in Anderson is advertised as a spa and resort, and definitely doesn’t look like the kind of place you’d expect this to happen at, but this is happening everywhere.

“When you’re violated like that it’s hard to almost explain how bad it feels," said Roberts. "It’s just unfortunate for us and for my family that one of our family's most prized possession has been stolen by these people. We brought it here to have builders work on it and now it’s gone."

The trailer was found empty sometime later, and the car itself was actually seen driving about an hour later. This sickening nightmare for car people is the reality of the state of car thefts since last summer. Trust us, if you have a car of value, the criminals have noticed, conduct yourself accordingly.

Source: ABC7

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.