1966 VW Squareback Reimagined With Camaro Power

It's a fusion of vintage Volkswagen charm and American muscle.

This unassuming VW has been retrofitted with a monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 GM engine, cranking out an eye-popping 650 horsepower. This upgrade transforms the VW from an endearing vintage ride into a pocket rocket, delivering performance levels that are leagues beyond its original specs.

Initially, the VW Type 3 Squareback came with a modest 1.6-liter air-cooled engine, and it was rear-engined. But to fit in the Camaro's beast of an engine, the setup had to be reconfigured to a front-engine layout while maintaining the rear-wheel drivetrain.

Executing such an ambitious vision required intricate engineering. A specially designed frame had to be created to ensure the massive engine fit snugly without affecting the vehicle's firewall. Alongside, a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission was integrated, linked to a Ford nine-inch rear axle. These adjustments ensure that the 650 horsepower is even more efficiently harnessed in this lighter frame than in its original muscle-car dwelling.

But the tale doesn't end at muscle. The creators plan to retain the car's classic visual charm, aiming for what is known as a 'sleeper' car. Only when the V8 roars will it reveal its true, ferocious identity. Inside, a Recaro bucket seat and roll cage have been installed, but there's more work to be done.

One intriguing question is whether the vehicle will retain its original rear vents, designed to air-cool the original rear engine. Although no longer functional, these could add a dash of vintage allure to this metamorphosed beast.

The entire venture is a work in progress, with more updates on the way. But even now, this incredible mashup of classic German craftsmanship and American muscle car spirit has car aficionados buzzing with anticipation. Keep your eyes peeled, because this transformative project is one you won't want to miss.

