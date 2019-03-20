This 1967 Buick GS400 Sport Wagon Is One Fast Family Hauler

With 340-horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque from a 400 cubic inch, 6.6-liter big-block V8, and a heavy-duty Turbo 400 automatic transmission, this family hauler has enough muscle and room to carry five occupants and their luggage with ease.

General Motors began applying the Grand Sport name on many high-performance Buick models in 1965. At the time, Buick was only surpassed in comfort and luxury appointments by Cadillac. However, since Cadillac never produced any performance variants of their cars, the Buick GS series was the most powerful and comfortable models of their era.

This particular 1967 Buick GS400 Sport Wagon is currently for sale at Classic Cars of Sarasota in Florida. The listing states that this GS400 Sport Wagon is loaded with all of the options available from Buick for this model like factory air conditioning, power windows, power seats, a three-spoke rosewood steering wheel that tilts, and many other features.

1967 Buick GS400 Sport Wagon More

This muscle wagon is also equipped with numbers matching 400 cubic inches, 6.6-liter big-block V8 with a four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor, a heavy-duty Super Turbine 400 three-speed automatic transmission, limited slip differential, and dual exhausts. As a result, this big-block V8 produces a healthy 340-horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.

Currently, this Buick GS400 Sport Wagon only has 18,344 miles on the odometer and the listing claims that the paint is in showroom style condition and the interior materials are flawless.

At this time, Classic Cars of Sarasota has not listed the asking price for this 1967 Buick GS400 Sport Wagon. But if you are indeed interested in purchasing this muscle wagon, the dealership encourages you to give them a call and get the ball rolling.

Source: Classic Cars Of Sarasota



