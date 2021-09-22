1967 Chevy El Camino Is Built To The Hilt

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This muscle car mullet shares its crazy life of high-powered fun.

Business upfront party in the back, that is the mullet lifestyle. For the professional party boy, there is but one car that truly complements that glorious lifestyle. I'm talking about the Chevy El Camino of course. In all of the years since the first inception of the automobile, many companies have tried making utes and car truck hybrids in the past. However, they've all failed to reach the same level of cultural significance and, dare I say, high praise of our beloved pioneer of utility muscle cars. This is one such example of the prince of muscular half-breeds.

If you looked at only the front of the car, you might think it was a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle. You would be wrong, well half wrong. This is because the El Camino was essentially a Chevelle with a truck bed. However cool that is, it becomes even better when you realize that this particular vehicle is a resto-mod. Under the hood is a 523ci LS3 V8 crate motor. This was not the car’s first motor however, over the years the car has undergone many changes including, at one point, having a whopping 900 crank horsepower and 1,200 horsepower on nitrous. After the birth of his son, the owner saw that it would be almost impossible to share his beloved vehicle with his son as it was too extreme. So he stripped the El Camino down to its bare bones and body so that they could rebuild it together.

The matte black muscle ute is the perfect project for the owner and his son to work on and share. From years of experience with the vehicle, this power-crazed car guy knows this car inside out and has grown a strong bond with the car. Now he gets to pass his enthusiasm down to his son and make some new memories.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.