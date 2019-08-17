While small in size, this off-roader fetched a huge amount.

Monterey Car Week always has some surprises. While there are the planned “surprise” reveals of concept cars by automakers, what’s far more shocking is when a vehicle that seems fairly interesting sparks a bidding war. That’s exactly what happened with this 1967 Ferves Ranger when it crossed the block as the first lot on August 16, fetching $175,000.

1967 Ferves Ranger Auction Far Exceeds Expectations More

While that’s a considerable amount for a little off-roader, consider this: official estimates were that it would sell at $30,000 to $40,000. It more than quadrupled those expectations. Not bad for a vehicle that borrowed heavily from the Fiat 500 and 600.

The Italian micro off-roader is full of personality. When it was revealed in 1966 at the Turin Motor Show, the little thing caused quite the stir. Designed by Carlo Ferrari, its name is actually an abbreviation of Ferrari Special Vehicles, something you might not imagine as a connection. There’s little doubt that pedigree played into the inflated bidding war on Friday.

A rear-mounted engine in the Fevres Ranger produces 18-horsepower, which was sourced from the Fiat 500. This example was a two-wheel-drive model, which is a popular option. Today, it’s believed only about 50 Fevres Rangers have survived.

Another big winner on Friday was a McLaren F1 with LM factory modifications, such as an unrestricted V12 engine and aero body kit. It sold for a spectacular $18 million. It was a record amount for a McLaren at auction, which was impressive, despite the supercar not hitting the estimated range of $21-$23 million.

The sale of the 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster for $7.65 million caused quite the stir.

It just goes to show that with auctions pretty much anything can happen, especially with cars that are offered with no reserve. Surely more surprises are coming this weekend, and we’ll keep you posted with highlights.

Image credit: RM Sotheby’s

